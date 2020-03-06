A settlement agreement has been reached that will allow Harvest of Ohio to move forward with obtaining final approvals for medical marijuana dispensaries in Athens, Clintonville (Columbus) and Beavercreek (Dayton), and a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Ironton.
In a cover note emailed with a copy of the settlement agreement between the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and Harvest of Ohio, Pharmacy Board spokesperson Ali Simon wrote, “No certificates of operation have been awarded as the three provisional licensees will still need to complete a final inspection per Section 2e of the agreement.”
While The Athens NEWS received statements and/or documents from Harvest of Ohio; its CEO/majority owner; its partner company Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. of Arizona; and the Ohio Board of Pharmacy Friday afternoon, none of them specified when the dispensaries or cultivation site will open. However, with the bureaucratic and legal red tape finally cut through, the proposed facilities, including the dispensary at 711 W. Union St. in Athens, can finally climb out of legal limbo and move toward opening.
As a result of the settlement agreement, Harvest of Ohio agreed to donate $500,000 to the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting system and to make other changes to its operations in order to comply with Ohio law. In turn, the Board of Pharmacy agreed to drop its opposition to granting Harvest a license on grounds that Harvest of Ohio had allegedly misrepresented itself as a minority-owned business under Ohio law. The company had argued that its CEO, Ariane Kirkpatrick, an African-American woman from Cleveland, was majority owner of the business, one of the legal statuses that give companies an advantage in the approval process.
This dispute had continued through much of 2019 and into the new year. An administrative hearing on the case had been set before the Board of Pharmacy for this Thursday and Friday and Monday, March 9, but earlier this week was continued, then canceled after the settlement was worked out.
Those disputes now in the past, Harvest of Ohio, Kirkpatrick and the affiliated company in Arizona all issued forward-sounding statements on Friday afternoon.
Kirkpatrick said in her statement that she’s pleased the dispute has been resolved.
“I am happy to finally get the opportunity to open the medical marijuana businesses of Harvest Grows, Harvest Processing and Harvest of Ohio,” she said. “Most importantly, I am glad that we will soon start to serve medical marijuana patients in the state of Ohio. We can now concentrate on creating job opportunities and engaging with the communities in Athens, Beavercreek, Columbus and Ironton.”
She said she appreciates the assistance she received from the state of Ohio “as we worked together to resolve concerns relative to our documentation.”
Kirkpatrick noted that she has “overcome many obstacles as a black female business executive, and words cannot explain how excited I am to be included in the infancy stages of this new industry.”
Referring to the Harvest of Ohio’s partner company in Arizona, she added, “Harvest Health & Recreation is an industry leader that is committed to the true meaning of diversity and inclusion. My partners and I believe that our combined talents will lead to successful business operations helping patients in Ohio.”
She described the relationship as Harvest of Ohio receiving “financial support, marketing and intellectual property support from Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.”
In a separate statement, Kirkpatrick’s company, Harvest of Ohio, stated, “Since receiving their provisional licenses in 2018, Harvest of Ohio and Harvest Grows have worked diligently with the Board and the Department to answer all questions and clarify their operating agreements to the satisfaction of the Board and the Department. While Harvest of Ohio and Harvest Grows had disagreements with the Board and the Department on some matters of interpretation of Ohio law, the companies are pleased to have resolved their differences with both the Board and the Department.
The resolution of these differences, the statement said, will also allow the Department of Commerce to award Harvest Processing a provisional processing license in Ironton.
“Harvest Grows, Harvest Processing and Harvest of Ohio are eager to begin the cultivation and processing of high- quality medical marijuana products in Ironton and to start serving medical marijuana patients throughout Ohio with high-quality products and unique retail experiences,” the Harvest of Ohio statement said.
Finally, Harvest Health & Recreation’s head of corporate communications, Alex Howe, said his company is pleased that the situation has been “resolved to allow us to begin serving Ohio patients through our licensing and lending agreement with Harvest of Ohio and Harvest Grows. We look forward to Harvest of Ohio opening its three Ohio dispensaries and for Harvest Grows and Harvest Processing to open its cultivation and processing facilities soon and their partnering with the local communities in a meaningful way"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.