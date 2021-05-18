Two rental affordable housing communities are expected to be introduced to the area.
The Athens Planning Commission approved the Tyler Park and Kershaw Greene affordable housing developments last month. The developer of the two projects is Woda Cooper Companies, which is the same company that developed the Nelsonville School Commons and the Beaumont Greene senior living community.
The Tyler Park and Kershaw Greene development projects, multifamily three-story rental communities to be located off of Luhrig Road and State Route 682 near University Estates, are both expected to contain more than 50 units that range from one bedroom to three.
The development will also include a community space and recreation space for the residents to use and onsite management, according to Woda Cooper Companies.
Rent per unit will range from $475 to $850 a month depending on unit size, the development group stated in a press release. A timeline for the construction of the communities was not provided.
At its April 15 meeting, the city’s planning commission approved the cases for both development projects.
In March, the committee heard the proposal from Tom Simons, senior vice president of Woda Cooper Companies.
Simon noted at the March 4 meeting that the units are intended for single people, families and senior citizens.
“Being able to provide quality affordable housing in a wonderful community like Athens makes for an extremely exciting time for the Woda Cooper Companies,” Simons said in a media statement. “Kershaw Greene and Kershaw Greene II (Tyler Park) will be new communities where residents will be proud to call home.”
Director of Code Enforcement David Riggs noted that although the development project received approval from the city, it needs further stamps of approval from other bodies outside of the city.
The director also noted at the March 4 meeting that the Ohio Department of Transportation ran a traffic study of the area and found that turn lanes will not need to be installed as a result of the rental communities.
At the April 15 meeting of the city planning commission, Riggs noted the development company was working to create detention basins to assist with the flow of rainwater from the Factory Creek area.
