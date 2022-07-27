New CASA volunteers sworn in

Attending the recent swearing in of new court appointed special advocates was from left, Lisa Roback, Marin Rathell, Tara Huffman, Judge Zachary Saunders, Jess Chadwell, Mallory Swaim, Jillian Wolfe and Jill Thompson.

The Athens Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Program recently welcomed six new advocates.

Honored during a formal swearing in ceremony officiated by Judge Zachary Saunders were Marin Rathell, Jillian Wolfe and Lisa Roback. Jordan Pepper, Mary Mitchell and Michael Argeroplos also completed the CASA training.

