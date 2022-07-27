The Athens Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Program recently welcomed six new advocates.
Honored during a formal swearing in ceremony officiated by Judge Zachary Saunders were Marin Rathell, Jillian Wolfe and Lisa Roback. Jordan Pepper, Mary Mitchell and Michael Argeroplos also completed the CASA training.
Interim Executive Director Tara Huffman opened the ceremony and each volunteer took the CASA pledge, agreeing and swearing to uphold the mission of the program while serving local children in need. Saunders led each CASA through their official oath, explained their role as an advocate and outlined expectations from the court.
The new advocates completed 32 hours of training prior to being sworn in. These CASAs are now eligible to serve as a guardian ad litem in cases where children come to the attention of the court because of abuse or neglect.
The Athens CASA/GAL program currently has 20 volunteers and serves over 130 local children.
The program is currently accepting applications for the fall/winter pre-service class. For information, visit www.athenscasa.org or call (740) 592-3255.
