A Middleport man was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges connected to the May 2019 death of Andrew Everett, of Shade.
Andy Doczi, 39, appeared in front of Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang on Sept. 16 where he entered guilty pleas to a charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony, and a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to an indictment filed Thursday.
Doczi also pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, the indictment said.
Although he was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison, Doczi could spend up to 26 years behind bars. He’s also subject to a mandatory five-years of post-release control upon his release, according to a news release from The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Doczi’s truck was allegedly stolen in May 2019 by two people under the guise that they were going to purchase methamphetamine for him. A day later, he discovered the truck early in the morning on Fossil Rock Road near Shade where he laid in wait with a firearm. Everett, who was not involved in the theft of the vehicle, was asked by others to move the truck and was shot by Doczi after trying to do so, the news release said.
Matt Boivin, a cousin to Everett, spoke to the court Wednesday saying, “Andrew came to live with my family when he was just little. He grew to love the outdoors. This was his time of the year ... he did not deserve to get his life taken like this. I do miss him every day. My family misses him. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone.”
Boivin added that he hoped this would follow Doczi for the rest of his life, “because it will follow us for the rest of our lives.” Boivin also expressed his appreciation to Saunders and the Prosecutor’s Office for their support through the case, according to the news release.
Through tears, Doczi apologized to both Everett’s family and members of his own family who were attendance.
“It was a mistake that I can’t take back and I will live it for the rest of my life. I’m sorry,” he said.
Doczi was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional to await his prison term.
Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders relayed to Judge Lang that Everett’s family, three of whom were in attendance, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, agreed with the case's resolution, according the news release.
This case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office.
