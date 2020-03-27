Wednesday morning, Joe Burrow – his Heisman Trophy perched casually in the background – tweeted a short message of advice and hope.
It reads as follows: “What’s up everybody? This is obviously a crazy time for everybody right now. I think it’s more important now than ever to follow directions that the government lays out. Right now, they’re saying to stay inside, self-quarantine, wash your hands, limit the spread of this virus so we can flatten the curve (of new infections) a little bit and get back to a normal life. The only way we can do that is if we follow instructions.
“Everyone wants this to end as quickly as possible. We just have to do everything in our power to limit the spread of this and flatten the curve.
“I think something really important right now is a lot of kids in Ohio get their meals from school. I think donations to the food bank, if you’re financially able, is really important right now for a lot of people. So everyone stay inside, stay quarantined and go Tigers!”
In the tweeted video, Burrow appear to be wearing a shirt inspired by his already legendary final season at LSU and his roots in Athens County, showing the message, “Just a Kid From Southeast Ohio.” The video is recorded in what looks like a residential living or family room.
Burrow is expected to be the top pick in the NFL Draft, which is still scheduled for April 23-25. Unless the Cincinnati Bengals trade their first pick in the draft, the Bengals are expected to pick Burrow.
