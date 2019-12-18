The entire country’s eyes turned to rural Athens County this week after Heisman Trophy winner and Athens-area native Joe Burrow called attention to the issues of poverty and child hunger in his home county during his Heisman acceptance speech Saturday evening in New York City.
The award presentation show, which was telecast on ESPN in primetime, reportedly drew 2.54 million viewers.
Burrow’s mention of poverty in Athens County and southeast Ohio sparked several Facebook fundraisers, including a locally based one that as of Wednesday evening had raised more than $447,000 in donations for the Athens County Food Pantry.
That money will be put to good use.
In Athens County, roughly 30 percent of all children in 2017 lived in households that were below the poverty level; that same year, the total rate of people living below the poverty line in Athens County was roughly 30.7 percent, which would be the highest rate in all of Ohio (and almost three times the national average).
Meanwhile, more than one in four children in Athens County are still considered “food insecure,” meaning there’s little certainty about when their next meal will come.
Burrow – who won this year’s Heisman award for his stellar college football play at Louisiana State University – seems to know the statistics of poverty in his home county all too well. He spent part of his acceptance speech Saturday night during the award ceremony talking about that issue.
“Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very, very impoverished area,” Burrow said during his emotional acceptance speech. “The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school; you guys can be up here, too.”
The amount of money raised for the Athens County Food Pantry has grown explosively since Will Drabold, an Athens High School graduate and Ohio University alum, launched a Facebook fundraiser Sunday morning with a modest goal of $1,000 for that nonprofit organization. Every hour since, thousands of dollars have poured into the campaign.
According to the Athens County Food Pantry’s Facebook page, in a typical month the pantry serves more than 400 households and 1,000 people, and provides food for around 9,000 meals a month (at 50 cents a meal because it buys reduced-price food from the Southeast Ohio Food Bank). Athens County Food Pantry Board President Karin Bright said in an interview Monday afternoon that she could not thank enough Burrow and those who donated on Facebook.
Representing an all-volunteer organization that rents its workspace on Richland Avenue in Athens, Bright said the Food Pantry board is considering its options for using money. The Athens County Foundation and other area organizations have offered assistance to the Food Pantry on how to manage the donations.
However, she stressed, “We don’t want to ever go away from our core mission, which is providing that emergency and supplemental food.”
The food boxes and bags that the pantry provides are distributed each month at Athens County Job & Family Services on U.S. Rt. 13 near Chauncey, and typically is enough to provide three days of meals per month for the family receiving the box/bag.
ACJFS Executive Director Jean Demosky explained Tuesday that in order for somebody to receive those boxes or bags, the person needs to be an Athens County resident (they should bring a piece of mail listing their address) and must be below a certain income level (about $24,979 per year for a single-person household). She added that over the last year or so, ACJFS has begun a new initiative called “Operation Full Belly,” where that agency provides emergency boxes of food for those who need it. You can donate to that program by going online to http://jfs.athensoh.org/.
Bright added that her organization can always use volunteer help (people can sign up by going to the Food Pantry’s website).
JACK FRECH, FORMER ATHENS COUNTY Job & Family Services director and a longtime anti-poverty advocate, said that food pantries such as the Athens County Food Pantry provide critical help for communities in southeast Ohio. Without these largely volunteer-run operations, he argued, people would starve.
“I think this all speaks to the fact that we’ve allowed this problem to get out of hand by not maintaining an effective food stamps (SNAP) program,” Frech said. “Our whole safety-net programs for cash assistance and food stamps were supposed to be keeping people from being hungry and homeless. We’ve kind of eliminated those.”
Frech said programs like these endure “constant cuts” from the state and federal governments, citing as an example the recent Trump administration proposed rules changes that would cut an estimated four million plus people from that program. One of those changes implementing tighter work requirements for SNAP was actually adopted by the USDA recently. It could deny food stamps to almost 700,000 adults aged 18-49 who fall under the classification of “able-bodied without dependents.”
The NEWS previously has reported that roughly 14 percent of Athens County residents received SNAP benefits as of January 2018 (about 9,190 people).
WHILE THE HUGE INFLUX of donations for the Athens County Food Pantry undoubtedly will help feed people in Athens County, the entire southeast Ohio region suffers from a high incidence of food insecurity and poverty. People who would like to help address the issue have several other organization options that could use their help in light of Burrow’s heartfelt message (please see this article online for links).
• The SE Ohio Food Bank serves more than five million people per year in Athens, Hocking, Gallia, Perry, Meigs, Morgan, Vinton, Jackson and Washington counties (one in four children in the region suffers from food insecurity).
• Community Food Initiatives in Athens distributes thousands of pounds of fresh produce to needy families in the region every year, in addition to hosting meal workshops and other programs.
• The Nelsonville Food Cupboard is another Athens County food pantry that continues to see ever-increasing needs for its services, year after year. The Nelsonville Community Dinner – which provides a free meal every Thursday in Nelsonville – is also raising funds currently.
• The Athens Food Rescue program diverts food that otherwise would be thrown away and donates it to local food pantries.
• Live Healthy Appalachia, a nonprofit based in Athens, provides health, wellness and nutrition programming for children and adults in southeast Ohio.
• The Children’s Hunger Alliance, based in Columbus, provides millions of nutritious meals to at-risk kids throughout Ohio each year.
According to Facebook, it typically takes about six days for funds to be disbursed to accounts after a donation is given.
OUTSIDE OF DONATING, people who would like to help might consider volunteering at various southeast Ohio food pantries.
Bright, with the Athens County Food Pantry, asked people to consider simply “supporting a food pantry somewhere,” even if it’s not in the region. “That’s because the need is so great,” she said. “As I tell people, in a country as rich and as blessed as we are, people should not have to go hungry.”
She said that the Food Pantry raised about $60,000 last year, so, the amount raised just since Saturday – again $430,000 and counting as of Wednesday morning – already had eclipsed that number seven times over.
As of Wednesday evening, another fundraiser had been started for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, with about $47,000 raised of a $50,000 goal; some people in Athens County already had donated and shared that fundraiser, returning the favor from those in Louisiana and beyond.
AT THE PLAINS Elementary on Monday afternoon, a group of second-graders were busy creating dozens of cards to send to Joe Burrow, with some congratulating him on his Heisman win, while others thanked him for keeping the spotlight on their home. Burrow hails from The Plains, not the city of Athens, as many residents of that unincorporated village in Athens Township like to point out.
Plains Elementary Principal Heather Skinner said Monday that among schools in the Athens City School District, her school has the highest rate of students on the free- and reduced-lunch program (with a 75 percent participation rate in recent years).
“We do have a lot of families that use our district’s food bank and I’m sure the different county food banks as well, so we’re really cognizant of that, and we try to help our kids out as much as we can,” she said.
The Athens City School District’s food bank was started several years ago after district educators realized that during breaks between when school is in session, many students often were not getting enough to eat, school Supt. Tom Gibbs said Monday. He explained that the food bank is open once a month at the former Chauncey Elementary building in Chauncey, and provides a variety of shelf-table food, fresh food, and toiletries and personal care products.
Anybody wishing to donate to the ACSD food bank can contact either of the district’s school nurses, Heidi Shaw or Molly Wales (Gibbs credited the program’s inception to those nurses, as well as ACSD Board President Kim Goldsberry).
Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, said in a brief interview Tuesday that he and his wife, Robin, are incredibly proud of Joe and the impact his Heisman acceptance speech has had. He also said their family is very thankful for the large response from people across the country.
“It was just a heartfelt moment for Joe and people really across the country have reacted to it in such a positive way,” Jimmy said. “We’re very, very thankful that it (the fundraiser) has reached so many people and allowed the people back here to generate a lot of donations; that’s great.”
Jimmy added that Joe learned growing up that it’s important to “treat everybody the same” and to “be thankful for what you have” and to “do whatever you can do to help other people out.”
“Our role as parents was simply to make sure he respected all people,” Jimmy said.
