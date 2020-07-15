Joe Burrow will continue giving back to his home of southeast Ohio.
Burrow recently announced a partnership with the Athens County Food Pantry and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund is designed to make a difference for the food insecure population of southeast Ohio for generations to come, according to a press release issued by FAO, which is based in Nelsonville.
After his Heisman trophy acceptance speech in December of 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback and Athens High School graduate inspired large donations to the Athens County Food Pantry.
“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said during his acceptance speech on Dec. 14. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”
More than $650,000 was raised through a Facebook fundraiser created by another Ohio University graduate, Will Drabold. Part of that money will now go toward Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund. The Athens County Food Pantry donated $350,000 to the cause, and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio matched that number.
According to 2018 data from Feeding America, roughly 18 percent of Athens County residents are described as “food insecure.” Thus, food insecurity impacts nearly 12,000 individuals in Athens County.
Food insecurity is a term defined as having difficulty accessing reliable sources of affordable and nutritious foods.
“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support from people across the country around the food insecurity issues faced by those in my region,” Burrow said in a press release. “The initial funds that were raised have had an immediate impact for people throughout Athens County, and I am honored to lend my support and voice to this new initiative that will ensure that impact lasts long into the future.”
Peoples Bank also announced its donation to the Burrow fund of $25,000.
“We are honored to be one of the first partners of the fund as we believe it will make a substantial impact in the fight against hunger in Appalachian Ohio,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a media statement.
The FAO serves 32 counties in Ohio. According to the organization’s website, “The Foundation’s value goes well beyond financial management; we are the region’s catalyst and tool for uniting gifts of time, talent, and treasure to create transformational impact. We believe that as we close the region’s philanthropy gap, we will all see change in our region’s battle with generational poverty. Our citizens and communities will be empowered to create opportunities today and across future generations.”
More information can be found at joeburrowfund.org.
