Jimmy Childs

Former Athens County Sheriff's Sergeant Jimmy Childs beside his attorney George Costenza. Photo by Ben Peters

Jimmy Childs pleaded guilty to a minor misdemeanor and forfeited his law enforcement certificate Thursday in exchange for cooperation with the Athens County Prosecutor’s investigation into the Bellar family, four members of which were related to reports of abetting sexual and physical abuse against children within the household.

Childs, now a former Athens County Sheriff's Department sergeant, had been charged with two felonies in connection with the Bellar case. As part of an agreement with the the prosecutor's office, Childs entered into a guilty plea for disorderly conduct. He also agreed to forfeit his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate and cease employment with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, which placed him on administrative leave in May after his arrest.

"Jim Childs had a positive impact on a lot of citizens in Athens County, and I wish him well with his future endeavors," Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a phone call.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn acknowledged that the agreement reached with Childs concluded the investigation into allegations against him.

“Childs’ career in law enforcement is over. During his 25-year career, he made a lot of positive impact on children in our community,” Blackburn said in a statement. “He will cooperate with the state and while he denies intentionally aiding the Bellars, he acknowledges how his actions affected events.”

Blackburn had charged Childs with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, after Childs allegedly deleted evidence of a phone call he had with a member of the Bellar family and provided false information during the course of the prosecutor’s investigation. 

The prosecutor’s office also had alleged that Childs was running interference on behalf of the Bellar family to help them cover up alleged abuses against children in the home.

“When you go from two felonies to a minor misdemeanor, I think that you can understand something about the strength of the state’s case here," Childs’ attorney, George Costenza, told reporters outside the courtroom. "He was an excellent law enforcement officer and he was intending on retiring anyway."

