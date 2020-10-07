Jackie O's beer

Athens’ beloved Jackie O’s Brewery announced Wednesday its plans to expand with a brewhouse and carry-out storefront in Columbus.

The new brewhouse, a 5,800 square foot facility purchased from the Columbus-based Elevator Brewing Co., is expected to open at 165 N. Fourth St. in the city’s downtown district, according to a press release from the company.

A separate carry-out storefront, located next-door to what will be a renovated 15-barrel brewhouse, is expected to open in the coming months to sell to-go beer and merchandise. The brewer anticipates a 2021 grand opening for the entire facility.

“This is something we’ve been dreaming about for years. We are excited it’s finally becoming a reality and can’t wait to bring Jackie O’s to our supportive customers in the Columbus community,” Owner Art Oestrike said in a news release. 

Jackie O’s was established in 2005 in Athens and has grown in the past 15 years from a small brewpub to a regional beer brand with products that can be found in Ohio grocery stores chains and specialty beer stores across the world, the release said.

The brewer in 2015 expanded its Athens manufacturing facilities and distribution network to 25 Campbell St. off of Stimson Avenue with the help of funding from Hocking Valley Bank, The Athens NEWS reported at the time.

In recent months amid the pandemic Jackie O’s Uptown Public House Restaurant, 22 W. Union St., has gone through periods of extended closures followed by re-openings where patrons were often required to make reservations online hours in advance because of limited indoor seating capacity.

The Public House is open for dine-in and take-out, but masks and reservations are required. The patio of the brewer’s taproom also opens daily.

The brewpub, located next-door to the Public House at 24 W. Union St., has been closed for months.

