The City of Athens is anticipating an estimated $5 million of stimulus from the federal government as part of the most recent coronavirus relief package, The American Rescue Plan, which local leaders hope will help offset losses accrued throughout the past year amid the pandemic.
While Mayor Steve Patterson and other leaders across the country are still waiting for federal guidance on how funding allocated to local governments can be spent, they’ve been told to expect much more freedom in choosing where the money goes than was granted under the CARES Act, the last package that gave money directly to localities.
Patterson is hopeful that the federal guidelines will permit the city to allocate money toward the water treatment and wastewater treatment plant, which took a significant financial hit after Ohio University students fled their rental units and residence halls in the pandemic’s early days, resulting in a severe reduction of water flowing across town.
Also in need of aid is the Arts, Parks and Recreation department, which relies on in-person programming for revenue, of which there was very little throughout the year, he said. The city’s transient guest tax fund is aching because fewer people were sleeping overnight in hotels, and parking meters didn’t generate much revenue since temporary free parking was permitted Uptown in an effort to encourage take-out at restaurants.
“I think it’s essential — no doubt about it that it’s essential ...,” Patterson said of the stimulus money. “Ground zero is COVID-19 and its impact on our community and the impact on our community services.”
Patterson, who’s a member of several state and national local governance organizations, said mayors across Ohio and the rest of the country are also reporting that the stimulus funding they expect could be instrumental in stabilizing their respective localities’ finances in the wake of a turbulent year.
“I’m not viewing it as ‘well yeah, this is a great infusion of cash into the city,’” Patterson said. “No, in my mind, this is necessary for every city, village, borough, county, township across the nation. This isn’t an Athens thing. This is national.” (The local government funding provisions within the package only provides for counties and incorporated cities and villages, according to data from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.)
In stark contrast to Athens city, Athens County’s finances have remained relatively stable throughout the pandemic since sales tax revenue, its main source of funding, has persisted, County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said.
“This is a huge opportunity the way I look at it,” he said. “And in my opinion, you know, how we spend it is going to be pretty important … when do you get $12.7 million dropped in your lap, right?”
While the commissioners, including Charlie Adkins and Lenny Eliason, haven't formally met to discuss exactly how county's estimated nearly $13 million will be spent (they’re also still waiting on federal guidance), Chmiel said he would like to relocate the county’s 911 center and the Athens County Emergency Management Agency if policy permits and he’s able to garner support from another commissioner.
“Would we have survived without (the money)? Sure. But this will allow us to really probably make some advances that we wouldn’t have been able to make,” Chmiel said.
Both the county and city expect to receive the first half of their respective stimulus monies within the next 60 days, with guidelines from the federal government anticipated sometime before then. The second infusion is expected sometime next year.
