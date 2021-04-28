The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Athens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a social media post made by a person claiming to be Serah Bellar, a former Amesville youth who was reported missing last year, was made by Bellar herself.
Bellar was reported missing in April of 2020 and was last spotted in the Millfield area, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office database of missing people. Per the database, she was labeled as an “endangered runaway,” and she was 16 at the time of her disappearance. She is now 18 years old.
However, Bellar posted on Monday under the profile name "Delilah Rose Price" that she left the area on her own accord and is currently safe, living “out West” with a friend.
In the post, she described the home she left behind as being a “prison.” Bellar also wrote of alleged sexual abuse.
Allegations made in the social media post are being investigated, the release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity by asking the profile user to send photos while doing specific gestures. Bellar successfully completed the requests, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Bellar has been in contact with both agencies, said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn and Sheriff Smith, who both voiced their relief that she is safe.
“That’s more than anything what we care about,” said Sheriff Smith.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Chief Investigator Jay Barrett at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.