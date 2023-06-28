Deer at Athens Middle School

Deer graze on a hill behind Athens Middle School, along Washington Street, in this fall photo. Recently, a doe in the city's West Side neighborhood was seen with an arrow in its back, prompting questions about hunting regulations.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

During the past few weeks, people walking in Athens' West Side neighborhood may have seen a doe with an arrow sticking out of its back.

According to posts on Athens-related Facebook groups, the doe recently died, leaving behind a fawn. Several people commented on the post and reached out the local media outlets regarding city regulations, possible fines, etc.


  

Recommended for you

Load comments