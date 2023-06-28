During the past few weeks, people walking in Athens' West Side neighborhood may have seen a doe with an arrow sticking out of its back.
According to posts on Athens-related Facebook groups, the doe recently died, leaving behind a fawn. Several people commented on the post and reached out the local media outlets regarding city regulations, possible fines, etc.
Members of APG Media staff who live in the neighborhood confirmed seeing the injured deer.
According to Athens Safety-Service Director Andy Stone, the city permits bow hunting on private property within the city limits during the legal hunting season.
Discharging a firearm in the city is not permitted, which would prohibit gun hunting, Law Director Lisa Eliason said.
"The situation you describe sounds like someone shot the deer out of season, which is illegal," Stone said of the injured deer in West Side. "I would encourage anyone with knowledge of this situation to report it to the county wildlife officer at ODNR."
Who to call
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Officer Ryan Donnelly, who serves Athens County, said that as of Tuesday, he had not been notified of possible illegal hunting within Athens.
Both ODNR and the municipality's police department have jurisdiction to investigate illegal hunting within city limits.
"We could do it jointly, but the police department has the jurisdiction to do it on their own if they want," Donnelly said.
Regarding the deer described on Facebook: "In a scenario like this, if I was called, I'd give them a head's up."
Donnelly said that people who see illegal hunting can call him at (740) 541-8266 or the local law enforcement agency. He noted that his schedule varies, but police or sheriff's deputies are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Rules and fines
Deer can survive being shot by an arrow, according to Donnelly.
"I've seen deer that have been shot by an arrow during hunting season survive for a long period of time and still function due to the placement of a non-fatal shot," he said.
ODNR's Division of Wildlife lists deer-hunting seasons dates for 2023-24 as:
- Deer archery: Sept. 30, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024
- Youth deer gun: Nov. 18-19, 2023
- Deer gun: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023; Dec. 16-17, 2023
- Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 6-9, 2024
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunting and trapping on private land requires the landowner's written permission. The maximum penalty for hunting without written permission of the landowner for a first offense is 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. The maximum penalty for a second offense is 90 days in prison and a $750 fine.
The fine for hunting deer without a valid permit is $100. Illegally taking a deer on the first offense is a third-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.
Outside of the city limits
For those living outside the city limits, ODNR offers deer damage control permits to landowners suffering damage to crops, gardens or ornamental trees because of deer. The permits are available outside of Ohio's hunting season to those who document damage caused by deer. The permit allows a certain number of deer to be killed, depending on the extent of the damage.
Feeding wildlife
Some Southeast Ohio residents, including those in the cities, leave dried corn or seeds on their private property to encourage visits from local wildlife.
The United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service urged citizens not to feed wildlife, such as deer, ducks, geese, gulls, raccoons, squirrels and coyotes.
According to the USDA, concerns about feeding wildlife include:
- "Too many animals in one place increases the chance of disease transmission to people and among other wildlife."
- "Animals accustomed to people often lose their fear of people and can become aggressive. Those that become too aggressive may have to be destroyed to protect people and property."
- "Animals fed along roads tend to stay near roads, increasing the chance of vehicle-animal accidents."
While feeding deer isn't prohibited by Athens city code, Stone recommended against it "as deer (and motorists) are more at risk by traffic in the city."
Another drawbacks of feeding wildlife include having unwanted visitors such as skunks or raccoons, Donnelly said.
"While watching wildlife in your backyard may be nice to watch, your neighbors may have an issue with them," he said. "You could be unintentionally hurting others' abilities to enjoy their property."
