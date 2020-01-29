The weather on June 14, 1934, was warm with forecasted late evening showers. At 2 p.m. on the crest of West State Street near the northern entrance to the cemetery off of First Street, a group of citizens from Athens and surrounding communities gathered at a heretofore unmarked grave to pay tribute to African-American resident Eliza Brown Davison, also known throughout most of her life, and as well on that day, as Eliza Davidson.
Also in attendance were students of the Athens City School District who provided financial support for the tribute through their contribution of pennies.
An enslaved person in Virginia, Eliza, in the summer of 1863, escaped across Confederate lines into the protection of Union Gen. George Armstong Custer’s encampment. Eliza would serve as Custer’s headquarters cook and after the war as his and his wife Elizabeth’s domestic servant until 1869.
In 1873, with her husband Andrew Jackson Davison, Eliza moved to Athens County.
On that warm Flag Day in 1934, the African-American and white communities of Athens assembled together to dedicate a tablet mounted on a boulder and placed on Eliza’s grave. Among those in attendance were Erma E. Voigt, dean of women at Ohio University; C.C. Cornell, president of Athens City Council; Mayor Len B. McCune; Eliza’s two granddaughters, Ada Pierce Brown and Jeanette Brown; Dacia Custer Shoemaker, second cousin of Gen. Custer; the choir of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church; the Athens High School Marching Band; and scores of other dignitaries and citizens.
Along with Dr. Voigt, an African-American attorney and assistant prosecutor from Columbus, J. E. Bowman, spoke on the significance of the occasion. In his remarks Bowman stated, “This action of your community should be heralded across the nation as an example of amicable race relations, the first forward step in the true liberation of the Negro.”
He continued, “White citizens of Athens have set an example for the world in the establishment of this alignment of mankind based on character and not on color. With these principles in your minds, it is not strange that you are here today to pay tribute to an ignorant black woman who lived many years ago, whose attributes were love and high fidelity to trust.
“I speak advisedly when I say that this tribute to a Negro by both white and black has never before happened in this nation. You, have recognized the new Negro, that group which asks no favors save equiality of opportunity and judgment by intrinsic worth,” Bowman concluded.
In recognition of the outpouring of support for the memorial by the Athens City School children, students Dow Finsterwald and Sally Fisher participated in the unveiling of the boulder with mounted tablet. (Finsterwald, who was 14 at the time, and would go on to become a PGA golfer and winner of 11 tour titles including in 1958 both the PGA Championship and PGA Player of the Year.)
At the ceremony, a sealed metal box with an account of Eliza Davison’s life and the names of all the memorial contributors was placed inside the monument.
THE FORTHCOMING TWO EDITIONS of The Athens NEWS will feature a series on Andrew Jackson Davison, which will be followed by a Black History Month celebration.
As the Athens City School District students did in 1934 for Eliza Brown Davison, the students of the Athens Middle School’s Andrew Jackson Davison Club will pay tribute to Eliza’s husband Andrew Jackson Davison, the first African-American attorney in Athens County. Davison rose from slavery in Alabama to a life anchored in principles that withstood a life-long tempest of prejudice, inequality and discrimination.
The students will author the two articles and conduct the Black History Month celebration, which the public is invited and encouraged to attend. The celebration will consist of two ceremonies. The first will be at the Athens Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, during which (among other events) a portrait of Andrew Jackson Davison will be unveiled. The concluding ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at which time the portrait will be hung in Courtroom A of the Athens County Courthouse. Through The Athens NEWS articles and the Black History Month ceremony, the Middle School students will commemorate the remarkable life of Andrew Jackson Davison.
