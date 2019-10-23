The city of Athens is taking a bit of a gamble this year on a (relatively) new approach to the 46th annual uptown Athens Halloween block party, with a beer garden open from 1-11 p.m. and family-friendly events from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, both on the main uptown block of West Union Street. The intent is to lure people uptown earlier in the day.
Also new this year is that the city is counting on the typical uptown Halloween festivities – on Court Street from West Union north to Carpenter Street – to end sooner this year, with the live music acts on two stages concluding at 11 p.m.
Still, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle has stated that police will not try to clear the streets of partiers at any specific time.
You can see a schedule of the musical acts this year in an advertisement on page 14. The South Stage – in the past located at the intersection of South Court and West Union streets – will be located on West Union near its intersection with South Congress Street this year, while the North Stage will be in its usual spot outside Courtside Pizza on North Court.
Also new this year is a pre-block party celebration Friday evening on the top two levels of the City Parking Garage on East Washington Street.
The block party – a typically beer-soaked extravaganza – has been an Athens tradition since 1974, when costumed Ohio University students and others took over and closed down Court Street on the Saturday nearest Halloween, creating an instant tradition. Despite the calming effect of the city’s eventual sanctioning and regulation (if not embrace), it still enjoys a reputation as one of the largest Halloween celebrations in the country.
In a major change this year, the city has hired Brandon Thompson, formerly of the Clean and Safe Halloween Planning Committee, to organize the event on behalf of the city. Thompson, who organized Ohio Brew Week in Athens this past July, has said the beer garden and other family-centric events earlier in the day uptown are meant to promote a festival-like environment to bring families and others to the area. Many people, including families, normally avoid uptown Athens during the day of the Block Party, with the exception of the annual Honey for the Heart giant puppet parade that kicks off the evening’s festivities at 6 p.m.
Other activities taking place Saturday on the West Union Street block will include Rocking Reggie helping with a Kiddie Dance Party from 1-5 p.m., and Greatest Man Alive Rusty Rittenhouse performing street magic from 3-4 p.m. The Athens Public Library will have its pop-up Library and button-maker station, plus a demonstration of e-scooters will be free for those who are interested.
The changes this year come as the Athens Halloween block party has seen declining attendance in recent years, in danger of becoming a ghost of its former self (though some in the city don’t seem particularly upset about that fact).
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service was calling for 100 percent chance of rain in the daytime Saturday, then 80 percent in the evening, with a high of 63 and low of 54 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold or not, rain or shine, if past Athens Halloweens are any indication, the crowds will still be large. Ohio University reported Wednesday that it had 956 guests registered as staying in the dorms during Halloween weekend this year. That’s a significant decrease from last year, when 1,215 guests had registered, and compared to the number of guests who have registered in the past. (In 2016, for example, OU had 1,459 guests registered, and the year before that, 1,853.)
The block party has implemented beer gardens a couple times in the past, to varied levels of success. People cannot bring their own alcohol to the beer garden area, Thompson said Wednesday, and consumption of the beer sold at the beer garden will be limited only to that block in West Union between South Court and South Congress streets. Alcohol selections will include White Claw, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon and some local Jackie O’s beers, although Thompson said Wednesday that the specific beers hadn’t been confirmed yet. Official festivities (and the same sort of beer sales) are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with music and live performances on the West Union Street stage, and continue until the stages shut down at 11 p.m. (last year the stages shut down around midnight).
However, many unofficial off-campus parties don’t end until sometime in the early morning hours (everyone trickles out of uptown Athens at his or her own rate).
The city is planning to close most of Court Street to traffic early Saturday morning.
The Honey for the Heart giant puppet parade, a project of Passion Works Studio, will kick off at 6 p.m., entering North Court Street from Fern Street, heading south to Union Street, then turn around and return down Court Street.
Live music at the block party will begin just after the Honey for The Heart parade steps off, also around 6 p.m. Saturday, on both stages. Vendors will be located in the area of the West Union Street stage, as well as on State Street near the North Court Street Valero (formerly Dale’s BP).
As for parking, it’s not clear yet if there will be a shuttle to and from the Athens County Fairgrounds. There will be parking available there starting on Friday for $10 for the whole weekend.
Non-permitted drivers are advised to avoid parking in OU lots, as the university is giving out $150 fines to anyone parked in campus lots without the proper permit.
Police Chief Pyle previously has stated that a significant number of law-enforcement officers (more than 100) end up working the block party each year.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol increases its patrols in the area during Halloween and other busy weekends. Routinely, during Halloween weekend, a driver coming into Athens will see numerous cars pulled over by state troopers.
Numerous Ohio Investigative Unit (state liquor) agents also will be in town.
This is the 12th year the university is charging a fee for guests staying in the dorms, and the rate is $50 per wristband for guests and free for students. For each student living in OU residence halls, one registered guest is allowed. Guest registration closed at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 this year. OU residence hall doors will be monitored from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday, OU officials said.
The total cost of the weekend to the university is approximately $115,000, OU officials have previously said. The total cost of the weekend for the city over the last few years has been about $70,000, an Athens official has previously said.
It’s uncertain how to what degree the beer sales will defray those costs to the city.
