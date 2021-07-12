The Athens-Hocking County Solid Waste District is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hocking College Lot #3 in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Residents of Athens and Hocking counties may drop off a variety of hazardous materials for disposal, at no charge. Proof of residence must be provided by showing a valid driver’s license with your current address or a current public utility bill.

Keep all materials separate; do not mix materials. Large amounts of materials may be bagged or carried in five-gallon containers. Containers larger than five gallons and bags weighing over 50 pounds will not be accepted. Residents are limited to six five-gallon containers per vehicle.

A flyer with event details can be downloaded from http://ahswd.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021_HHW_2.pdf.

For more information, call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at 740-753-6885.

Acceptable items include:

Corrosives: acids and caustics, car batteries, household batteries, pool chemicals, drain cleaners

Toxics: ammonia, antifreeze, bleach, brake fluid, pesticides, mercury, rat poison, transmission fluid, weed killers

Flammables: adhesives, flares, gasoline, kerosene, latex and oil-based paints, lighter fluid, motor oil and filters, propane cylinders (up to 20 lbs.), turpentine

Reactive materials: cyanide, fertilizers, pool chlorine

Unacceptable items include

Anything that is not on the above list

Munitions: Ammunition, hand grenades, explosives

Chemicals and gases: Helium, freon, oxygen, carbon dioxide cylinders

E-waste: Cell phones, computers, computer components such as printers, monitors and scanners

Household waste: Recycling, shredded papers, trash

Business/commercial or school/business waste

Appliances and electronics

Asbestos

Books

Isocyanate/Froth-Paks

Prescription medications or syringes

Propane cylinders over 20 lbs.

Radioactive materials

Smoke detectors

Tires

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments