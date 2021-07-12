The Athens-Hocking County Solid Waste District is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hocking College Lot #3 in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Residents of Athens and Hocking counties may drop off a variety of hazardous materials for disposal, at no charge. Proof of residence must be provided by showing a valid driver’s license with your current address or a current public utility bill.
Keep all materials separate; do not mix materials. Large amounts of materials may be bagged or carried in five-gallon containers. Containers larger than five gallons and bags weighing over 50 pounds will not be accepted. Residents are limited to six five-gallon containers per vehicle.
A flyer with event details can be downloaded from http://ahswd.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021_HHW_2.pdf.
For more information, call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at 740-753-6885.
Acceptable items include:
Corrosives: acids and caustics, car batteries, household batteries, pool chemicals, drain cleaners
Toxics: ammonia, antifreeze, bleach, brake fluid, pesticides, mercury, rat poison, transmission fluid, weed killers
Flammables: adhesives, flares, gasoline, kerosene, latex and oil-based paints, lighter fluid, motor oil and filters, propane cylinders (up to 20 lbs.), turpentine
Reactive materials: cyanide, fertilizers, pool chlorine
Unacceptable items include
Anything that is not on the above list
Munitions: Ammunition, hand grenades, explosives
Chemicals and gases: Helium, freon, oxygen, carbon dioxide cylinders
E-waste: Cell phones, computers, computer components such as printers, monitors and scanners
Household waste: Recycling, shredded papers, trash
Business/commercial or school/business waste
Appliances and electronics
Asbestos
Books
Isocyanate/Froth-Paks
Prescription medications or syringes
Propane cylinders over 20 lbs.
Radioactive materials
Smoke detectors
Tires
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.