Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) was appointed by Speaker Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to lead the Ohio House of Representatives’ Economic and Workforce Development Committee, according to a news release issued Saturday.
The standing committee is tasked with crafting legislation to rebuild Ohio’s economy in the face of the pandemic.
“I’m honored to be asked to chair the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee,” he said in a statement. “The work we do in the weeks and months ahead will be critical in our efforts to get Ohioans back to work, bring new jobs to Ohio and revitalize struggling neighborhoods and communities.”
The appointment comes months after Cupp stripped Edwards and other members of former House Speaker Rep. Larry Householder's (R-Glenford) leadership team from the Rules Committee in the wake of the sweeping House Bill 6 scandal.
"Keeping and creating jobs in Ohio has long been a top priority for Jay Edwards, and as chairman of the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee, he will play an important role in our economic development efforts," Cupp said in a statement.
Edwards, who had his pay cut after forgoing his leadership position as majority whip, will earn a $13,500 supplement to his $67,500 base salary as a result of helming the committee, according to 2018 legislation that amended the pay scales for numerous state officials. As a committee chairman, Edwards will take home a larger paycheck than he did as majority whip.
He’s is also poised to serve on the House Finance Committee, playing a key role in shaping the upcoming state budget. The representative will also serve on the House Finance Committee’s Human Services Subcommittee, the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee and the newly created House Technology and Innovation Committee.
“Human services has always been a passion of mine,” Edwards said. “We have a number of vital state programs that seniors and vulnerable Ohioans of all ages count on every day. It’s important that we get the funding and policy right so we can serve those in need.”
