hanks to generous donor support, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will soon begin offering a new program for patients being treated for cancer, according to a news release.
The Cancer Wellness Program was made possible by gifts from the Wendy Jakmas Fund at the Athens County Foundation, the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, and other donors to the O’Bleness Hospital Cancer Support Fund with the OhioHealth Foundation.
“We’re grateful to our donors for their gifts and their compassion,” Mark Seckinger, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital said in a release. “No one should have to face cancer alone. This program provides the supports needed to help our patients in their cancer journeys.”
The program will launch this fall and offer behavioral health therapy group sessions led by a licensed clinical professional counselor from Health Recovery Services, the release said. The program is free and available to any patients receiving treatment for cancer in Athens County. Sessions are designed to help patients manage their care, restore their sense of well-being, and overcome the challenges of living with cancer. A family member or support person may participate in the program with the patient.
The group sessions will have an educational component, discussion and an activity. In addition, the release said, there will be opportunities for individual sessions for personal consultation with an exercise physiologist, nutritional counseling and other services to patients and their families as needed.
“From firsthand experience, a cancer diagnosis comes with so much trepidation and uncertainty,” Wendy Jakmas said in the release. “This collaborative, educational program will allow patients to share and interact with peers as well as healthcare professionals.”
In addition to the new program, O’Bleness Hospital will provide a free group question-and-answer session for patients preparing for or just beginning their treatment.
Prospective participants should contact Brittany Jarvis at 740-331-7073 or Brittany.Jarvis@ohiohealth.com for more information.
