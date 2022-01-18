By Fred Kight
Athens NEWS Contributor
The $8 million Hopewell Health facility proposed for The Plains has cleared an important hurdle with an endorsement from the Athens Township Zoning Commission.
The commission on January 5 unanimously approved a Hopewell request for a zoning change for a building site on South Clinton Street. The action came after Hopewell altered its plans for the Appalachian Family Life Center.
The alterations followed a December 8 public hearing at which some area residents complained about the project.
“Based on that feedback and the discussions we’ve had with neighbors and other residents who attended the hearing, we’ve reviewed the preliminary site plan and made some revisions to try to address some of the issues raised,” said Collin Widdoes of RVC Architects of Athens in an email message. He’s the project architect.
The plan now shows a smaller parking lot, a larger playground area and lighting designed to minimize light pollution. It also shows an adjustment of the building location and a reorientation to create additional space between residential properties to the south.
Hopewell is asking that the site be rezoned from Open Space to Business. That request must now be okayed by the Athens Township Trustees, which is required to hold a public hearing before February 5.
Following the hearing, the trustees have 20 days to make a decision.
“They (Hopewell) have shown thus far to be a very good partner and trustworthy considering their efforts to respond to community needs through the addition of playgrounds, gardens and changing plans,” said Brian Dearing, a member of the zoning commission. In an email message, he also commended Hopewell for adapting to “drainage and traffic concerns.”
“At one of the best attended public hearings we have had the neighbors raised a number concerns that Hopewell listened to and altered their plan to address,” said Zoning Commission Chair Sean Jones. “There were also members of the public who attended to endorse the plan.”
In an email message, Jones added, “The entire Zoning Commission was impressed with the plan, and with Hopewell’s willingness to work with the community to alleviate their concerns. It is the hope of the Commission that the residents feel like their concerns were listened to and that they were addressed.”
Jones cited the Hopewell project as a good example of why residents of The Plains voted in zoning.
“If zoning had not passed, there would have been no control over development or incentive for outside developers to make any alterations,” he said. “The residents of the Athens Township portion of The Plains finally have a say in how our community develops.”
Hopewell’s facility would be approximately 35,000 square feet and house services already being provided at several locations around Athens, including child and adolescent behavioral health, early childhood and WIC.
Mark Bridenbaugh, Hopewell’s chief executive officer, has said he hopes to seek bids on the project “shortly after the first of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.