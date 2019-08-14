Hocking College Board of Trustees Chair Andy Stone confirmed this week that he’s not seeking another term on that governing body after his term expires on Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, two other Hocking Trustees – Stuart Brooks and Leon Forte – have terms that are also up on Aug. 31. It’s not yet clear if they plan to seek reappointment to those seats.
Stone said in a brief email Tuesday evening that he doesn’t want to serve another term because he’ll be deploying with the National Guard next year and expects “to be on active duty for 14 months or so.”
“That’s the main reason – my focus will be elsewhere,” Stone added.
It’s not clear how this deployment might affect Stone’s other position as Athens city’s service-safety director. He said in an email Wednesday that, “I am a mayoral appointee - it is completely up to him.”
“We are working on a plan,” Stone added.
Hocking’s public relations director issued a news release on Monday, Aug. 5, about Hocking seeking nominations for candidates for the Board of Trustees. However, the application deadline for those nominations has already passed (at 5 p.m., Aug. 12).
“A caucus of presidents representing boards of education in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties will meet to appoint three members to the Hocking College Board of Trustees,” that release read. “Interested candidates must reside in Athens, Hocking or Perry Counties. Preference will be given to Athens County applicants to give balance to the Board.”
It’s not clear if any applications were submitted for those positions.
Hocking College spokesperson Tim Brunicardi said this week that all members of the board will continue to serve until a caucus is planned to appoint or re-appoint members.
“Committee assignments are usually made at the October board meeting,” he said
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.