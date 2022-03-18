NELSONVILLE — Dr. Valorie Titus was chosen as president-elect for the North Central Section of The Wildlife Society. This is a huge honor for Dr. Titus, the School of Natural Resources and Hocking College.
She was also asked to serve on the Ohio Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Board.
Dr. Titus is to have a three-year term as president-elect. This year, she plans to focus on membership for the Wildlife Society and creating a newsletter for members.
Next year, she is to work on the business of the North Central Section of the society. Some of her duties are to include organizing and presiding over the Section Executive Board meetings, the annual meeting, appointing and directing committee chairpersons, and representing the section in appearances, both professional and public.
She also plans to focus on networking and section-level opportunities for her students at Hocking College in the Wildlife Management Program.
Dr. Titus has been at Hocking since June of 2021 as the program manager of Wildlife Resources Management. She has a deep appreciation for the outdoors and wildlife with a strong desire to help save the planet.
