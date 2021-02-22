Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for the presidency Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will participate in a virtual “fireside chat” on March 3 with Ohio University to promote their new book on women in leadership.
Dr. Cindy Anderson, professor of sociology and chair of the Sociology & Anthropology Department, is expected to moderate the event, which is set to coincide with women’s history month, according to a university news release. The Clintons’ book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," released October of last year.
“This conversation about women in leadership is all the more poignant at a time when we have the first-ever woman, and woman of color, as vice president of the United States,” Dr. Gigi Secuban, OU’s vice president for diversity and inclusion, said in a statement. “A look at women leaders throughout global history reminds us that fearlessness, compassion, and civic engagement can pave the path to an inclusive and equitable future.”
The university public records office confirmed there is no cost associated with the event for either the university or attendees.
Clinton served as U.S. secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, senator from New York, first lady of the United States, first lady of Arkansas, a lawyer, law professor and an activist. She also lost the 2016 election to former President Donald Trump in what many consider to be one of the greatest upsets in American history. Prior to that election, Clinton made a campaign stop at Ohio University and has visited Athens in the past on several other occasions.
During her time as first lady, in 1995, Clinton led the U.S. delegation to Beijing to attend the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women, despite being told by some officials not to go.
In a speech celebrating human rights day in 2011, Clinton made the case for global LGBTQ rights to the assembled dignitaries, declaring that “gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights,” the news release said. Although, she refused to openly support same-sex marriage just a few years earlier when she lost the Democratic nomination for the presidency to then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama, according to The Washington Post.
Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, is one of three presidents in American history to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. He was tried and ultimately acquitted by the U.S. Senate after having an affair in the oval office and then lying to cover it up, according to CNN.
Her daughter Chelsea is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, where she works to create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement around the world, according to the news release.
She’s particularly focused on promoting early brain and language development through the “Too Small to Fail” initiative, and uplifting and empowering women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses through programs like the Caribbean-focused Women in Renewable Energy Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.