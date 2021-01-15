The Ohio Department of Health made available on Friday a list of all locations across Athens County where residents can schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, Athens County residents age 80 or older can receive their first dose beginning the week of Jan. 19 at any the locations listed below. Vaccine supply is severely limited.
- The Athens City-County Health Department, 278 W. Union St., 740-592-4431.
- Hopewell Health Centers Athens, 90 Hospital Dr., 740-592-3091.
- Hopewell Health Centers Nelsonville, 1950 Mt. Saint Marys Dr., 740-797-2352.
- Kroger Pharmacy Athens, 919 E. State St., 886-211-5320.
- Kroger Pharmacy Nelsonville, 965 Poplar St., 886-211-5320.
- Kroger Pharmacy Trimble, 19471 Lake Dr., 886-211-5320.
- Shrivers Pharmacy and Wellness, 310 W. Union St., 740-447-9201.
- Shrivers Pharmacy Nelsonville, 40 Watkins St., 740-753-2484.
In the weeks that follow other age groups and demographics will become eligible for vaccines. On the week of Jan. 25, residents age 75 or older and those with severe congenital or developmental disabilities can be immunized. The week of Feb. 1, residents age 70 and older and employees of K-12 schools become eligible. The following week of Feb. 8 anybody age 65 or older can receive a vaccine.
Each provider manages its own schedules and appointments, and ODH recommends calling in advance to make arrangements.
The Athens City-County Health Department has said that people interested in receiving the vaccine who are at least 65 years old or are a person with a congenital disability should call its office at 740-592-4431 to be added to a vaccination interest list. Residents can also submit an interest form online.
The health department and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital are combining efforts to provide vaccine clinics to members of the community in Phase 1B at the new Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine building, according to a news release from the department. Immunization efforts county wide will initially be focused on those age 80 and older.
Wherever residents receive their first dose is where they must return to receive a second dose. The health department urged residents to inform them if they register with the department for a vaccine then chose to be vaccinated by another provider so to be removed from the list.
To date, 1,327 Athens County residents, about 2 percent of the total population, have received the first of two vaccine doses, according to ODH.
