As of Wednesday afternoon, Athens County still had just three confirmed cases and one confirmed death due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Those combined numbers have not changed since Monday, March 30 (and the total of three cases hasn’t changed since March 29).
It’s not clear why no additional cases have been confirmed so far in Athens County since then, despite Ohio’s overall numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing during the same time period. As of Wednesday, Ohio had 4,782 confirmed cases and 167 confirmed deaths, according to Ohio Department of Health data.
Meanwhile, more cases are slowly being confirmed in adjacent counties. This Tuesday (April 7), the first cases were confirmed in Meigs County and Jackson County, for example. By comparison, Washington County, bordering Athens County to the northeast, had 27 cases confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. James Gaskell, health commissioner with the Athens City-County Health Department, said Tuesday that he believes Athens County now has testing capacity through its health-care agencies to provide tests for everybody it can, so long as they meet the state of Ohio’s rubric for testing (which severely limits who can be tested to preserve those testing kits).
“We’re doing a lot more testing than we were say, 10 days ago,” Gaskell said, attributing that rise in testing capability to the testing site at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. He said he believes that site can test around 150 people a day.
As The NEWS has explained before, the City-County Health Department and the public are not being notified of how many people have been tested by OhioHealth O’Bleness or other local health-care agencies. Instead, the public is only notified about the number of positive, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Presumably, some unknown number of local people with cases have not been tested for one reason or another.
An O’Bleness spokesperson said Wednesday morning that OhioHealth’s Riverside Methodist Hospital is doing the “majority of our testing” for the Athens hospital, with tests results available “within 24 hours,” the spokesperson said. Both are part of OhioHealth’s health-care system.
Gaskell said he’s not sure why Athens County’s confirmed numbers are so low so far.
“We hope it’s because Athens County people are practicing social distancing,” Gaskell said. “We hope they’re following the rules, staying home, doing social distancing, washing their hands frequently. Staying six feet away from people, all those rules that we’ve implemented.”
That’s not the case with many people, according to some reports that have been filtering in, especially with regard to a few documented instances in student neighborhoods, isolated non-student gatherings, and some local stores, where social distancing is difficult.
Gaskell cautioned that people should not become complacent or stop following those measures just because the confirmed number is low so far. It’s clear that many cases in Ohio and across the world go undiagnosed.
Additionally, Gaskell said that sometimes sudden “explosions” of cases can occur, citing that happening in other counties in Ohio, so it wouldn’t be unheard of to see that happen in Athens County or elsewhere.
In other news, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference Monday that Ohio’s health-care agencies are working with the Ohio National Guard and the state to expand capacity for hospitals in the various regions of Ohio. In some counties, that’s meant some facilities will be outfitted to provide bed-space and other facilities for health-care agencies, including the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County, for example, and the Seagate Convention Center in Lucas County, DeWine sad.
Meanwhile, for health-care regions in southern and southeastern Ohio, DeWine said that the health-care agencies in those regions “have determined the existing hospital facilities in their areas will, with additional equipment, be able to handle the surge in patients without going to an off-site location.”
This is very good news and is strong testimony to the healthy nature and resilience of the people of the Athens area. This is also good news because it might hint that we will soon be opening up more and more business and services on a limited bases.
For several days Trump has been mentioning that he would like to open up select areas that have not been greatly impacted by the virus. I believe he was talking about areas such as North and South Dakota and he mentioned Kansas also. Ohio and particularly the Athens area might also be included in this partial reopening. The CDC is also relaxing guidelines.
I believe older people will still need to practice caution, continue to wear gloves, face masks and eye protection, We should also practice basic hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with hot soapy water as well as with disinfectant’s.
This is all very good news for our area and should be welcomed with cautious optimism.
