The Athens City-County Health Department administrator said Thursday night in a sudden shift in messaging that the county’s recent exponential rise in reported COVID-19 cases is almost certainly the result of young people reveling uptown at bars and frequenting restaurants, despite another top department official maintaining they have insufficient data to make such a claim.
“We are able to definitively tie back student-related activity in that 20-29 age demographic to the Uptown Athens area,” Administrator Jack Pepper said Thursday of the county health department’s contact tracing efforts. The vast majority of the county’s lifetime reported infections are comprised of young people under age 29, according to The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 database.
Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell, however, said numerous times in interviews with The Athens NEWS that the department doesn’t have sufficient data on file to definitively say where most confirmed cases of the virus come from. He said Pepper’s proclamation is only an “opinion,” albeit one that seems “logical.”
Gaskell previously said that crowded bars where people talk loudly are “undoubtedly” a source of spread and that it’s “really dangerous” when patrons form crowds outside bars while waiting to gain entry.
The health commissioner anecdotally discovered through contact tracing efforts this past weekend that many of the case clusters that recently formed in Athens were the result of small social gatherings of fewer than 10 young people, and not large congregations in bars, restaurants or at house parties.
Pepper affirmed that Gaskell participated in those contact tracing sessions, but said it was a “very isolated experience” and that Gaskell's discovery doesn't necessarily reflect the department's more frequent findings that patients contracted the virus Uptown.
Pepper, alongside other county health department commissioners, met online with Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday afternoon and notified the governor that much of the virus’ spread in Athens County came from activity in Uptown bars and restaurants.
DeWine subsequently tweeted, “ATHENS: The situation here has rapidly accelerated with isolated outbreaks that have resulted from a concerning community spread. Local health officials report at least 3 outbreaks at local bars, all of which have temporarily closed due to staff cases.”
Several area bars and restaurants temporarily shuttered within the past week either out of caution given the recent rise in reported cases or because members of their staff tested positive for the virus. It's unclear if there were virus "outbreaks" in those establishments.
And The Ohio Department of Health also reported through the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that "four out of five cases in Athens County are people younger than 30 and are linked to bars and restaurants."
Gaskell incorrectly told The NEWS later Thursday that neither he nor anybody from the county health department gave the governor that information, and he further maintained that he believes most of Athens’ caseload is the result of small gatherings of young people – not bars and restaurants.
"We didn't say it. I don't know where he got it," Gaskell said of DeWine's announcement that "local health officials" reported information to his office.
Dan Tierney, DeWine’s spokesperson, confirmed in an email that Pepper relayed that information to the governor during their video call.
Pepper said the discrepancy in the department’s messaging was the result of miscommunication between he and Gaskell.
“Clearly doc. Gaskell and I need to communicate a little better,” Pepper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.