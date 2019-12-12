A Guysville woman was sentenced by Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang to four years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 10) on one count of aggravated theft and one count of failure to appear.
Renee Michael, 46, of Guysville, had already pleaded guilty earlier this year (in January 2019) to one third-degree count of aggravated theft. However, she failed to appear at her sentencing hearing in early March, and a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested in Missouri in early November, and was subsequently charged with the fourth-degree felony count of failure to appear.
The charge of aggravated theft relates to Michael having stolen almost 2,000 textbooks from her former employer, Ed Map, of Nelsonville, Ohio, between Sept. 1, 2011 and Oct. 9, 2014, valued between $150,000 and $175,000, according to court records.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn confirmed the news in a release Wednesday.
“Michael, while an employee of Ed Map in Nelsonville, Ohio, did sell text books, belonging to Ed Map, for her personal gain," he said in the releases. "Michael entered a change of plea and was scheduled to be sentenced on the theft matter in March of 2019; however, Michael failed to appear for that hearing. A nationwide warrant was issued for Michael’s arrest and she was eventually apprehended by law enforcement in the state of Missouri."
The theft case was investigated by the Nelsonville Police Department, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting, the release explained.
