An Athens County grand jury indicted a Guysville man Thursday on multiple felony child-pornography counts, making him the second local man to be indicted on such charges this month.
Joshua C. Copeland, 37, of Guysville, was arrested earlier this month after the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office “discovered” that he was communicating with Richard L. Adams, 74, who was indicted on child pornography charges on July 8., according to a release from that agency. Authorities obtained further evidence from Copeland’s home on Ohio Rt. 329 after the Prosecutor’s Office executed a search warrant there, the release said.
“The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Secret Service apprehended Copeland based on information obtained as a result of items contained in Adams' phone records, as well as a search warrant conducted at Copeland’s residence,” the release said. “Investigation will continue into both subjects (Adams and Copeland), and additional charges may be filed.”
Copeland was indicted on seven second-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; three second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and one third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.
Adams, meanwhile, was indicted on 31 second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity (also a second-degree felony). He pleaded not guilty to those charges during an arraignment this week, and as of Friday afternoon was incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.
Adams was incarcerated from 1989 to 1993 on multiple gross sexual imposition charges (non-consensual sexual touching) relating to a minor, and again from 1999 to 2011 for multiple sexual-assault crimes also relating to minors. He was classified as a habitual sexual offender in 1999 (before the current three-tiered sex offender registration system).
Copeland was hit by the weapons under disability charge after being convicted of arson in 2003, a crime that's considered a “crime of violence” and therefore imposes restrictions on his possession of firearms.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the case with assistance provided by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County Children Services, based on information received from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, according to the release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
