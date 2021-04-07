A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Guysville man Tuesday evening.
Deceased is Daniel A. Huffman, 59.
The crash occurred on County Road 47 (Hogue Hollow Road) on April 6 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 1964 Jeep was driving south on County Road 47, and the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, striking a log and ejecting the driver, the news release stated. Huffman was pronounced deceased on scene by a representative from the Athens County Coroner's Office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, Athens County Coroner Office and Athens County EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
