A Guysville man was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the weekend death of a Shade resident.
Deceased is Blaine Sharpe, 59.
Facing charges is Justin Pennington, 35. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at 3449 Sargent Road in Shade on June 13 at roughly 7:13 p.m.
Family members of Sharpe who were on the scene reportedly performed CPR on him while Athens County EMS was responding. Sharpe was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release.
Pennington walked to the home of Sharpe’s daughter (neighboring Sharpe) immediately after the alleged attack occurred and reportedly advised her that he had just assaulted her father. He then fled the area on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Pennington traveled to a large wooded area. A perimeter was set up and the search began for him.
Detectives responded to the scene for crime scene processing and evidence collection, the Sheriff’s Office noted.
Sheriff Rodney Smith stated that Pennington was located at roughly 9:30 p.m., and he was placed under arrest prior to being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
“Detectives received a confession by Pennington of the attack on Mr. Sharpe,” Smith said in a statement.
Detectives consulted with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Pennington was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, according to the Sheriff's Office release.
The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office requests that any people with information concerning this incident call its office at 740-593-6633.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. The NEWS will provide more information as details are confirmed.
