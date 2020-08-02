A Grove City man died as a result of a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Aug. 2 at approximately 02:50 a.m. on U.S. Rt. 33 near Hawks Nest Road in Alexander Township in Athens County.
Asher J. Messer, 19, of Grove City, Ohio, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on U.S. Rt. 33 when he lost control and slid left of center into the path of a westbound 1999 Ford F-350 pick-up. The F-350 was driven by Joseph C. Fletcher, 32, of Milford, Michigan.
After impact, the Ford F-350 overturned and came to rest on its side, the Athens Post noted in a media release.
Debris from the initial crash struck a 2013 Ford F-150 that was also westbound and was being driven by John C. Dozbush, 53, of Reford, Michigan.
Messer was pronounced dead on the scene by a representative from the Athens County Coroner Office, the Athens Post stated.
Fletcher was transported by Athens County EMS to O’Bleness Ohio Health with non-life threatening injuries. Dozbush was not injured.
The Ohio Department of Transportation provided traffic control, as U.S. Rt. 33 was closed for approximately four hours while investigators cleared the scene.
Alcohol is not suspected as being a factor in the crash and safety belts were in use. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.