Nelsonville City Council moved on Monday to suspend member Greg Smith until the Athens County Board of Elections is able to determine his eligibility for the position on grounds of residency.
“It is Nelsonville City Council’s decision… that Councilperson Greg Smith does not meet the requirements of being a continuous resident of Nelsonville, Ohio,” according to Council’s decision, read by City Council President Tony Dunfee at the meeting.
Council found that Smith failed to meet requirements listed in Nelsonville’s city charter for elected officials: “failure to possess or maintain the qualifications of the office prescribed by this charter,” as the body found he wasn’t “continuously a resident” of Nelsonville.
Council found that Smith resides at a residence in Belpre, as well as a residence in Waterford, which he shares with his self-identified girlfriend, Beth Tyson.
Attorney Daniel Klos, representing Smith, argued that his client was not given a proper opportunity for rebuttal of claims made against him.
“Overruled,” Dunfee said in response to Klos’ claim.
On Friday, Nelsonville City Council met for an administrative hearing to review evidence about Smith as it relates to city law. Council read several statements from witnesses that provided evidence on the state of Smith’s residency.
Some evidence discussed during the hearing included findings from WhitePages and a copy of an obituary where Smith is listed alongside Tyson as a Belpre resident.
Nathan and Brittany Tyson, relatives of Beth, submitted a statement regarding Smith, claiming that he lived primarily with Beth in their Belpre home, which he reportedly moved into years ago after meeting Beth online.
Clinton Stanley, who has known Smith for years and previously sat on Council with him, was subpoenaed by the body and testified at the hearing, recollecting a time when he saw Smith shopping at Kroger in Belpre and was introduced to Tyson as Smith’s girlfriend.
Another testimony was submitted by Smith’s wife, Melanie Smith, and passed along to Council by Klos. In her statement, Melanie claimed that her husband oftentimes traveled away to help care for “a disabled person,” but “always and often returns to [their] home” in Nelsonville. She also said she and Smith maintain their home on Adam Street in Nelsonville and have never separated.
Council entered into executive session during the Friday hearing, and ultimately moved to present their decision about the hearing during their Monday regular session meeting.
Previously, Smith was censured by Council in January following the unearthing of racially charged social media posts allegedly made by Smith over a span of several years. The comments in question, posted sporadically from 2013 to 2018 in a public Facebook group called The Old Agoura Debate Group, were uncovered by The Nelsonville Crackheads, a Facebook page dedicated to highlighting crime and other issues in Nelsonville.
The page posted several screenshots of the comments on Jan. 13. Many of the comments were associated with several posts about the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. These comments used homophobic slurs and described Martin as a “thug.” Other comments were associated with posts about Chelsea Manning, a whistleblower and former U.S. soldier who came out as transgender.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinions, even if they are outdated. That’s your God given right as an American,” the Nelsonville Crackheads page stated in a Jan. 13 post. “However, Nelsonville’s elected officials should be held to a higher standard... saying all transgender folks are ‘perverts,’ calling Trayvon Martin a ‘thug’ and insinuating that anyone who dresses in hoodies and baggy clothing are criminals and ‘hood rats’ or making any sort of backwards comment about rape should NOT be acceptable by an elected official.”
All members, aside from Smith, voted in favor of the measure. Smith, who has since deleted the account associated with the comments, denied posting them.
“They are not my posts, they are not my thoughts, and that is the end of it,” he said “I’m not apologizing for something I’m not responsible for.”
