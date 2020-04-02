Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said today that the state is extending its "stay at home" order issued in mid-March through May 1, in a continuing effort to cut the amount of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ohio.
The extension of the order will add several new regulations, including the government asking people who travel into Ohio from out of state to quarantine themselves for 14 days; a requirement that grocery stores develop a maximum limit of people allowed inside to limit overcrowding (stores can choose their own limit); and a reiteration that wedding receptions cannot have more than 10 people present.
The main tenets of the stay-at-home order remain the same: People are asked to stay at home, though travel for certain “essential activities” is permitted, defined by DeWine as travel necessary for: “health and safety,” necessary supplies and services, for “outdoor activity,” certain types of work (work that is deemed “essential”), and to take care of others. Groceries are considered “necessary supplies.”
DeWine said that the extension of the stay-at-home order is necessary because Ohio has not yet seen the peak of coronavirus cases, expected sometime in mid-May potentially, and needs to continue to "flatten the curve" of cases. Plus, the prior stay-at-home order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 6. The new regulations will go into place after that.
