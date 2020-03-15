Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today (Sunday afternoon) ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in service by 9 tonight (March 15). This order, which also covers bars, will last until further notice.
As much as they're able, restaurants can still stay open for carry-out and delivery orders, DeWine said of the executive order, which is the latest he's issued this week relating to preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio. He went as far as to urge restaurants to stay open for carryout and deliveries, and their patrons to use those services.
This order will seriously impact Athens city and Athens County businesses, with most bars and restaurants set to lose a significant amount of business anyway due to bans on mass gatherings and the shut-down of in-person classes on Ohio University's campus.
"I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers," DeWine said on his Twitter account. "I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this."
DeWine added on Twitter, "Every day we delay, more people will die."
"If we do not act and get some distance between people, our health-care system in Ohio will not hold up," he reported. "The loss won't only be those impacted by COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues."
DeWine said that he will also issue an executive order making several changes to Ohio's unemployment law and state agency policy, allowing people to be considered "unemployed" while on quarantine by an employer or health-care provider; this will allow those employees to obtain unemployment benefits.
DeWine said during the press conference today that Ohio now has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
In related news on Sunday, Ohio University ordered all employees who can do their work at home to do so. More details at this link.
