Alumni of the Ohio University Gospel Voices of Faith of 1974 through 2008, from Texas to Rhode Island and all points in between, gathered at the Athens Community Center Saturday evening (Feb. 8) to celebrate retired Ohio University professor Francine “Doc” Childs 80th birthday.
And celebrate they did, according to a submitted article about the event, offering up her praise in voices ranging from melodic contralto reminiscent of Marian Anderson to the soprano tremor of Pretty Yende. Violin virtuoso Obed “Obie” Shelton, the Cleveland news reporter turned symphony soloist, played a soulful rendering of “Amazing Grace” that filled the cavernous space of the Community Center’s hallway, gym and track, prompting tears of joy.
Francine Childs, known to many in this town for her activism, community involvement, and classroom delivery in African American Studies at Ohio University, “was remembered by these alumni for her way making, lifesaving and spiritual advising skills,” the submitted article said. Several recalled her often-used phrase, “baby dumpling,” as an endearing name she fostered on many during their time in Athens. Testimonies were given as to how she provided lifesaving measures by offering housing in her basement on Eliot Street and meals in the upstairs kitchen, the article said.
“Doc Childs” came to the OU campus at just the right time for some of these students who were experiencing higher education during the tumultuous Civil Rights era, the article said. A transplant from Texas, she was the first Black professor tenured by the university. Those Black Southern roots led her to seek spiritual solace, which she found at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on the corner of Congress and Carpenter streets near uptown Athens.
“It was the most beautiful edifice I had ever seen, and those stained-glass windows were magnificent,” she recalled. “This was all well and good,” Francine added, “but there was no choir! I’d never attended a church without a choir, so I immediately sought to assemble one from among my students.”
One of the alumni recalled the Wednesday night choir rehearsals as some of her best times on campus as were the numerous road trips taken by the choir.
As Dr. Childs began to engage more students in Mt. Zion, the article recounted, the number of student participants swelled and the tiny Mt. Zion Gospel Choir blossomed into the Ohio University Gospel Voices of Faith, who traversed the national stage competing in gospel festivals and eventually taking second place in the 1994 Gospel Fest Finals held in New York.
Several attendees at the Feb. 8 event remembered that time with great joy during this celebration of Francine’s 80th. As one was heard to remark, “Now isn’t it just downright appropriate that Doc was born on the eighth day of February, a month in which we celebrate Black History?” Another murmured, “Doc IS Black history!”
