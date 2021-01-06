Many Local Republican officials denounced the riots that ensued wherein pro-Trump demonstrators charged into the U.S. Capitol Building, forcing Capitol Hill into lockdown and obstructing the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
“Protestors have a right to be heard – a right that I’ve fought overseas for - but there is a difference between protesting and rioting. Destruction and lawlessness are not acceptable,” U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, whose district encompasses much of Athens County, said in a tweet.
“Many of those protesting today are carrying flags in support of the Thin Blue Line and law enforcement - I’m calling on everyone at the Capitol to obey the law and follow all instructions given by Capitol police and other law enforcement."
U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, whose district brushes up to Athens County, issued a brief statement on Twitter, saying he is “shocked and dismayed by the violence” that unfolded on Capitol Hill. Johnson said Tuesday night that he planned to contest the certification of Biden’s win based on wholly unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.
State Rep. Jay Edwards, in contrast, did not immediately say anything.
Edwards, who joined more than 40 Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives last month in calling on Attorney General Dave Yost to join a now-failed legal effort on behalf of Texas to overturn the results of the presidential election in four key swing states, did not answer multiple requests for comment on the chaos that ensued in Washington D.C.
Gov. Mike DeWine in an extraordinary statement called on President Donald Trump, who had been stoking the flames of division for months by wrongfully declaring the results of the November election fraudulent, to demand that "a violent mob" leave the Capitol Building.
“As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable,” DeWine said. “Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution.”
Other state leaders including Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, and Yost also all decried the pro-Trumpers’ assault on the Capitol.
