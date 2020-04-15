In spite of COVID-19, the Glouster Project has not slowed down its work in stitching together support for the members’ community, according to a news release.
The women from the Glouster Project are sewing 200 masks for Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP). The masks will be provided to local Meals on Wheels seniors, transit drivers and staff at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.
“We are so grateful to the Glouster Project for lending their time and skill to help protect our customers and staff during this time,” Kelly Hatas, HAPCAP’s executive director, said in the release. “When we called to ask this of them, they didn’t even hesitate. The community support in responding to this crisis has been absolutely amazing.”
HAPCAP extended thanks to Bobbie Dunham, Alice McKee and Betsy Shamhart for their hard work, the release said.
For more information about HAPCAP’s programs during COVID-19, contact Public Relations Manager Claire Gysegem at 740-767-4500, ext. 2248, or by emailing claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
