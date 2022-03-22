ATHENS — A 41-year-old Glouster man was arrested earlier this month after a multi-agency investigation that resulted in the discovery of drugs, drug money and a firearm.

Jeffrey Hammon was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on the morning of March 10 after being arrested at a Glouster residence.

The arrest came after a tip was received pertaining to Hammon’s whereabouts. Hammon had an active arrest warrant for parole violation from a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity stemming from past alleged drug activity.

A search of the residence, based on information obtained by Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, was conducted by the Adult Parole Authority, assisted by the Glouster Police Department and Athens County Sheriff’s Office and revealed suspected heroin and methamphetamine, a handgun and more than $600 in cash.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be issued upon Hammon.

