Fruth Pharmacy is expected next week to be added as the newest addition to Athens County’s coronavirus vaccine provider lineup.
The pharmacy, located 8972 United Ln. in Athens (740-594-3092), is accepting phone calls from residents to be placed on its waitlist and later be contacted for an appointment, a pharmacy employee said.
It’s expected to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, according to Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper.
A Fruth Pharmacy employee said the store is working to develop a more sophisticated system for scheduling appointments.
