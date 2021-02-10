Fruth Pharmacy

Fruth Pharmacy. Photo by Ben Peters

Fruth Pharmacy is expected next week to be added as the newest addition to Athens County’s coronavirus vaccine provider lineup.

The pharmacy, located 8972 United Ln. in Athens (740-594-3092), is accepting phone calls from residents to be placed on its waitlist and later be contacted for an appointment, a pharmacy employee said. 

It’s expected to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, according to Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper.

A Fruth Pharmacy employee said the store is working to develop a more sophisticated system for scheduling appointments.

