In recognition of how big Joe Burrow has become on the national stage, APG Ohio’s sister papers, The Athens Messenger and The Athens NEWS, are running a three-part series charting Athens High School 2015 graduate Joe Burrow’s storied road to the pinnacle of success in American sports, the Heisman Trophy. Saturday evening in New York City, Burrow accepted the award, with other candidates trailing far behind. His emotional acceptance speech – with a shout-out to southeast Ohio and Athens County – was one for the ages.
For this series, we culled content from articles written over the past seven years by Athens Messenger Sports Editor Kevin Wiseman and Messenger sports writer Jason Arkley. We also used material that appeared in an Athens NEWS article on Nov. 7 of this year.
We hope you enjoy this series, which you’ll find in both of our newspapers today and in editions of The Messenger and The NEWS Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Part 1: 2012-15: Road to Heisman Trophy starts in Athens
One aspect of Joe Burrow that doesn’t get a lot of attention is that he also was a basketball star at Athens High School.
In a Nov. 27 article this year, Messenger Sports Editor Kevin Wiseman wrote about Burrow’s achievements in basketball. He started by quoting recollections from former Athens High School basketball coach Jeff Skinner, with one going back nearly a decade when Burrow attended middle school.
Watching Burrow in practice for the middle school basketball team at Athens, Skinner said even then he knew something was special. “I remember telling his dad (Jimmy Burrow), ‘You know coach Burrow, there’s something different about Joe. There’s something really special about him.’ I know that I’m no prophet; I know other people see him in it too, but there’s just something different and special about him.”
Burrow, who didn’t play varsity football as a freshman, burst onto the scene as a freshman starter for Skinner’s basketball Bulldogs in the 2011-12 season. He made an immediate impact on an Athens High School team that ended up winning a Division II sectional championship.
Burrow was part of four successful seasons of Athens basketball while playing for Skinner. OU football player Ryan Luehrman also started as a freshman, with current Bobcat Adam Luehrman joining the starting lineup as a sophomore.
Burrow scored 1,426 career points for the basketball Bulldogs – second in program history. He averaged 20 points per game his senior year, sharing the Division II Southeast District Player of the Year award with Warren’s Michael Hall. Burrow was a first-team All-Ohio selection.
Skinner said it was certainly possibly that Burrow could have played Division I basketball if he chose to go that route.
“I think he was definitely tracked toward a mid-major to high mid-major type of basketball player,” Skinner said. “It would have taken the kind of focus and kind of work that he put in year round for football to make that happen, but he was definitely on that track.”
Burrow went on to win the prestigious Mr. Football award his senior year, taking Athens all the way to the Division III state championship game.
Eight days after his final high school football game, Wiseman wrote, Burrow was on the court at McAfee Gymnasium as Athens won its season opener. Instead of trying to graduate early and enroll at Ohio State, he continued to play basketball with his friends.
JOE BURROW’S TENURE with the Athens High School football team featured a string of sky-high moments.
Among many, they included:
• On Sept. 7, 2012, in Burrow’s second home game with the Athens High School varsity football team, according to a story by Wiseman, Burrow led the Bulldogs to a 66-14 crushing of the Warren Warriors. Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns and 490 yards of total offense in that game, revealing a vivid glimpse of things to come. Athens finished with 634 yards of total offense, as another up and coming star, sophomore Trae Williams, had 102 yards rushing and a touchdown.
• The Bulldogs’36-35 victory over Springfield Shawnee in the Division III, Region 12 semifinals in November 2012, Burrow’s sophomore year. Burrow led two fourth-quarter scoring drives for the comeback win, played at Hamilton Township High School on Nov. 10, 2012. Athens was coming off its first playoff win in school history the week before, as Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Circleville.
Against Shawnee, Burrow completed 23 of 42 passes for three touchdowns and 268 yards. He was Athens’ leading rusher with 109 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The win allowed Athens to advance to the regional finals for the first time, and the 11 wins was a single season school record at the time.
After that game, Wiseman wrote that Burrow “isn’t the kind of player who is going to give a big pre-game speech to fire the troops up. He’ll let his play do the talking.
“I don’t really like to yell at people or get in people’s face,” Burrow said in the article. “I just go out there and do what I can do. Hopefully the guys rally around me.” Anyone who has seen Burrow in post-game press conferences during this sensational season at LSU has seen plenty of that sort of calm, confident attitude.
That sophomore season for Burrow, Athens won 11 games in a row to advance to the regional finals, winning the first two playoff games in school history. Burrow finished with 4,026 yards of total offense and 60 total touchdowns. He was the Division III AP Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year.
• In his junior season helming the Bulldogs, Burrow continued to produce spectacular results. As Wiseman wrote in a lengthy feature on Nov. 7, 2013, “Burrow has completely rewritten the Athens record book in his 23 games at quarterback… Burrow has completed 72.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,610 yards and 36 touchdowns. He’s the best football player in southeast Ohio and has caught the eye of several Division I colleges.”
According to an article Wiseman wrote earlier this month for the Messenger, Burrow’s first two seasons as the quarterback of the Athens Bulldogs were the best two seasons in program history. Athens combined to win 23 games in 2012 and 2013. The ’13 team – during Burrow’s junior season – became the first Athens team to win 12 games in a season.
And Burrow still had another year to further prove himself at the high-school level.
• One of the biggest games of the year came on a hostile field in Steubenville when Athens won its sixth consecutive game on its perfect 10-0 season, beating the Big Red 58-42 in the rain.
“This team deserved to have that kind of victory. We faced an absolute ton of adversity this evening,” Athens coach Ryan Adams told The Messenger after the win on Oct. 3, 2014. “Bad weather, the venue, the band, their fans, the whole nine yards. All the hoopla, and the history was against them tonight. They looked in the eye of the storm and they didn’t blink. They came out in the second half and got after it.”
Athens finished with 591 yards of total offense, shaking off a couple early fumbles. Burrow led the way, accounting for 447 yards of offense and six touchdowns. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 77 yards and another two scores. He played three quarters at cornerback, his first defensive action of that season.
• In Burrow’s senior year, he and the Bulldogs had a primary mission, to get past the regional round of the state playoffs and into the championship round. In the Division III regional championship in 2014, Athens took on Columbus St. Francis DeSales at Logan High School. The Bulldogs broke through that regional final barrier with a convincing 52-20 thumping of DeSales, that team’s worst playoff loss in team history, according to Wiseman’s article.
Burrow completed 23 of 29 passes with no interceptions, five touchdowns and 319 yards passing. He added touchdowns runs of 58 and 41 yards, giving him seven total touchdowns and 454 yards of total offense.
“Typical Joe,” Athens coach Ryan Adams said after the game. “The big stage, the bigger the challenge, the more the kid digs into his bag of tricks…”
IN THE ATHENS MESSENGER’S Nov. 21 edition, Sports Editor Wiseman talked to Joe Burrow’s former coaches about his ongoing success at LSU, which at the time was 10-0.
Nathan White, offensive coordinator for the Athens Bulldogs during Burrow’s three seasons, 2012-14, has been given a lot of credit for launching the team’s high-powered offense that played to Burrow’s strengths as a coordinator.
“I really felt like Joe was capable of doing what he’s doing and that is again not an arrogance thing,” White said at the time. “When you were around him, seeing the way he works, the confidence that he has, his ability to command the room and rally the troops. With his toughness and athleticism and the way he leads, I truly think that he makes the guys around him better.”
Over his three-year tenure with the Bulldogs, Wiseman reported, Burrow led the team to a 37-4 record, including the only eight playoff wins in school history. White said even as a sophomore, he became a natural leader around upperclassmen.
“There were many days where we maybe didn’t have a perfect practice and Joe is telling those seniors, ‘Hey we’re staying after to throw routes or to clear this up,’” White said. “And you don’t see that a lot, a 15- or 16-year old kid kind of commanding the respect. And it wasn’t a ‘Hey I’m telling you this’, it was a, ‘Hey we need to do this so to make sure that we can be as good as we can be.’”
Burrow’s head coach with the Bulldogs, now-retired Ryan Adams, has fond memories of those years as well.
“Now in coaching retirement,” Wiseman wrote in his Nov. 21 article this year, Adams (by the way, the winningest football coach in Bulldogs’ history) is just like everyone else on Saturdays, sitting back and watching the LSU show click on all cylinders.”
“When I sit back to watch Joe play this whole season, it’s been nothing but pure enjoyment for me,” Adams said in the article. “After the first game, I was a little more on the edge of my seat just wondering what the new look was going to look like. We had a sense from talking to Joe in the summer time, but until you actually see it on the field in real life, you never really know.”
Adams said it didn’t take long during LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern to know that Burrow and the Tigers’ spread attack would be just fine. “After I got about two series into that first ball game that he played, I knew that Joe was really in his element and things were set up for him to do his thing and orchestrate all the different talent that LSU has,” Adams said. “So I knew it was going to be a fun year.”
BURROW’S SUCCESS AT both the high school and collegiate levels came full circle in October 2018 during his first year as starting quarterback for LSU. During a bye week for the LSU Tigers, he returned to Athens County to watch the Bulldogs play on a drizzly Friday evening at traditional rival Nelsonville York’s Boston Field.
Messenger sports writer Jason Arkley chronicled that visit in an article that appeared in the Oct. 27, 2018 edition.
Arkley asked him why he arranged his very busy schedule to return home. “This place gave so much to me,” Burrow said, wearing a backward cap that commemorated the 861 points Athens scored during the 2014 season, still a state record. “I just want to give as much as I can, back. It’s always great when I get a chance to come back.”
At the time, Burrow was preparing to head back to Columbus the next day, where he planned see his former teammates at Ohio State (where he played before transferring as a graduate student to LSU in 2018). And on Sunday he’d be on his way back to Baton Rouge.
“But for a couple of hours,” Arkley wrote, “he was back watching the Bulldogs. He didn’t talk to the team beforehand, and kept a low profile once his coin-flipping duty was over. He posed for fans, and shared a quick moment with Doc Kroner – a long-time Athens supporter – on the field.”
In the article, Athens head coach Ryan Adams said that’s just how Burrow rolls. The coach would talk to him soon.
“Joe understands what it means to be a part of this football team,” Adams continued. “And I’d be more than willing to bet, without talking to him whatsoever, he knows it’s about this group of kids right here. He didn’t want to take anything away from those guys.”
Back to Arkley’s narrative… “Burrow has seen and heard about the influx of Tiger fans in Athens County this season. He’s aware of the stories and social media posts about banners and jerseys and watch parties as all those who saw him play for Athens, or played against him, have suddenly found a new favorite SEC team.
“He just wanted to let everyone know he appreciates it. So here he is, chilled and wet, but also smiling and shaking hands,” Arkley wrote.
Burrow added, “It means so much to me. When you have the support, not only from the people back in Athens, but the surrounding areas. People have no idea how much that means to me. When I see that every week it makes my heart warm.”
(The Athens Bulldogs ended up beating Nelsonville York 49-14, a win that put Athens on top of the TVC-Ohio Division and back in the playoffs for the first time since Burrow left after the 2014 season.)
IN THE SECOND PART of this series, planned for Dec. 26, we’ll look at Burrow’s recruitment, signing and playing for his home-state OSU Buckeyes, and his subsequent transfer to LSU.
