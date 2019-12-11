An Ohio University student has confirmed he plans to open a French fry-based restaurant next month in uptown Athens.
The quick-service restaurant concept – called Fry’D – will go into the currently vacant former location of the Peking Express Chinese restaurant at 5 N. Court St. (that business apparently closed over the summer).
Myles Cutler, a sports management and marketing double major at OU (expected to graduate in 2021), is the founder and CEO of Fry’d, which he called a “proof of concept” store. He said a soft opening for the restaurant is tentaatively set for Jan. 17, with a grand opening on Jan. 24.
Cutler explained the concept as the “only French fry-only restaurant in Athens,” with potato fries, sweet potato fries, a “vegan option” with tater tots, and “funnel cake fries.” A variety of dipping sauces and other toppings, including melted cheese, buffalo chicken dip and chili, will be on offer, he said.
Cutler said he’s currently hiring for the business (people can email him with inquiries at myles@frydfries.com).
He got the idea for the restaurant after a visit to Amsterdam with his family, Cutler said, where they saw French fry shops on “every single corner,” noting that they were packed with customers.
Cutler said he had discussed the restaurant idea for a while with his parents, but they didn’t act on it until they saw a space open up on Court Street.
While he’s the “majority shareholder” and CEO of the business, Cutler said he’s got two minority shareholders.
He added that he needs “everybody’s help” in the community. “What I mean by help is, I need everyone’s ideas and feedback,” he said. “I need people to say, ‘this doesn’t work,’ or, ‘you guys should do this.’”
Cutler hopes to appeal to the late-night uptown crowd as well as earlier clientele.
The restaurant’s hours will be Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
