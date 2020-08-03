A pop-up COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to operate at Athens High School on Friday, Aug. 7 between 1-6 p.m., where residents can be tested free of charge and without a physicians’ order or an appointment, unlike all other sites in the area.
The quantity of tests available, however, may be limited, according to a release from The Athens City-County Health Department. It's unclear how long it takes for test results to be returned.
This week’s pop-up site, coordinated by The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), is the first of its kind in the area, but the release noted that other pop-up sites in the region would be announced soon. ODH has offered free pop-up testing sites in underserved counties across the state for some time.
All other testing sites in the Athens area — CVS, OhioHealth and Holzer Health Systems — either require patients to show symptoms or obtain an order from a physician.
The only exception is Memorial Health Systems/Physician's Care Express, a testing site in Marietta. But those who test there will have their insurance billed and won't receive results for several days.
Cases in Athens County surged for a period of time, but have largely come under control in recent days. Active cases of the virus are mostly down and recovered cases have recently increased. Though, cases statewide have continued to rapidly rise throughout July.
Ohio broke its record last Thursday for the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began back in March.
As of Monday, Athens County is classified as a Level 2 county under the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, denoting “increased exposure and spread.”
Athens County two weeks ago, however, was the only county in the state nearing Level 4, or the most severe public health advisory that encourages residents to “only leave home for supplies and services,” but it has since been revoked of that designation.
