APT bus

Athens Public Transit buses will start hourly runs to Albany and Nelsonville this August. Provided photo.

 

If you’ve ever wanted to try Athens County’s public transportation options, next week is your big chance: HAPCAP is offering free and discounted rides during “Ohio Loves Transportation Week,” Feb. 13–20.

On Monday, Feb. 14, riders can travel any route on Athens Public Transit for free. If you’re heading out of town next week, you can save 22% off GoBus tickets using the coupon code gobuslove.

“Ohio Loves Transportation” is an annual campaign by the Ohio Public Transportation Association to raise awareness of mass transit options, said Bryan Hinkle, Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action mobility coordinator. Part of that awareness is debunking common concerns about mass transit, most often that it’s expensive and that it’s unsanitary.

“Our rates are $2 — you can get pretty much anywhere you need to go along the routes for $2,” Hinkle said.

As for hygiene, drivers and riders alike must wear masks while on board and the buses are cleaned regularly, he said. “We have a sanitizing protocol — everything is sanitized,” he said. “We’re not limiting capacity because the doors are always opening and closing,” keeping fresh air circulating through the buses.

Public transit nationwide took a double hit from the pandemic, as lockdowns and safety concerns decreased ridership and illness and social trends reduced the number of drivers.

While ridership is rising, Hinkle said, HAPCAP remains hindered by a lack of drivers.

Because it lacks drivers, two routes — Line 4, which runs through Athens’ west side and the eastern edge of the Ohio University campus to East State Street, and Line 5, which loops through The Plains — remain suspended, and no route offers service on Saturdays.

“We need people who are willing to drive public transportation so we can expand hours and services,” he said.

Returning to pre-pandemic service isn’t enough, he noted. A recent community survey showed that county residents want greater access to public transportation.

“It doesn’t come to where people are, and hours of service are also a barrier,” Hinkle said.

Meeting those needs is a focus of a four-year transportation plan coordinated with various county agencies, Hinkle said.

HAPCAP public transit is funded by grants, mostly through the Ohio Department of Transportation. For example, HAPCAP received more than $40,000 from the state’s Specialized Transportation Program in state fiscal year 2021. The city of Athens received $2.05 million in state and federal rural transportation funding for Athens Public Transit, which HAPCAP administers.

“We communicate with ODOT on our needs quite a bit and they will seek our opportunities for us,” Hinkle said. “It’s a good partnership there.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments