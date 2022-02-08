If you’ve ever wanted to try Athens County’s public transportation options, next week is your big chance: HAPCAP is offering free and discounted rides during “Ohio Loves Transportation Week,” Feb. 13–20.
On Monday, Feb. 14, riders can travel any route on Athens Public Transit for free. If you’re heading out of town next week, you can save 22% off GoBus tickets using the coupon code gobuslove.
“Ohio Loves Transportation” is an annual campaign by the Ohio Public Transportation Association to raise awareness of mass transit options, said Bryan Hinkle, Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action mobility coordinator. Part of that awareness is debunking common concerns about mass transit, most often that it’s expensive and that it’s unsanitary.
“Our rates are $2 — you can get pretty much anywhere you need to go along the routes for $2,” Hinkle said.
As for hygiene, drivers and riders alike must wear masks while on board and the buses are cleaned regularly, he said. “We have a sanitizing protocol — everything is sanitized,” he said. “We’re not limiting capacity because the doors are always opening and closing,” keeping fresh air circulating through the buses.
Public transit nationwide took a double hit from the pandemic, as lockdowns and safety concerns decreased ridership and illness and social trends reduced the number of drivers.
While ridership is rising, Hinkle said, HAPCAP remains hindered by a lack of drivers.
Because it lacks drivers, two routes — Line 4, which runs through Athens’ west side and the eastern edge of the Ohio University campus to East State Street, and Line 5, which loops through The Plains — remain suspended, and no route offers service on Saturdays.
“We need people who are willing to drive public transportation so we can expand hours and services,” he said.
Returning to pre-pandemic service isn’t enough, he noted. A recent community survey showed that county residents want greater access to public transportation.
“It doesn’t come to where people are, and hours of service are also a barrier,” Hinkle said.
Meeting those needs is a focus of a four-year transportation plan coordinated with various county agencies, Hinkle said.
HAPCAP public transit is funded by grants, mostly through the Ohio Department of Transportation. For example, HAPCAP received more than $40,000 from the state’s Specialized Transportation Program in state fiscal year 2021. The city of Athens received $2.05 million in state and federal rural transportation funding for Athens Public Transit, which HAPCAP administers.
“We communicate with ODOT on our needs quite a bit and they will seek our opportunities for us,” Hinkle said. “It’s a good partnership there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.