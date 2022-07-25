Freak is one of the artists who will be performing in Kazma’s Summatime Madness drag show Aug. 6 at the Eclipse Company Store in the Plains.

“I love entertaining. That’s what I was born for. There are not many things I’m sure of, but being on stage and making people gasp laugh or scream is all I need in this life, said the entertainer, Ty Von Grimm, 23, formerly of Athens, but now living in Columbus.

