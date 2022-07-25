Freak is one of the artists who will be performing in Kazma’s Summatime Madness drag show Aug. 6 at the Eclipse Company Store in the Plains.
“I love entertaining. That’s what I was born for. There are not many things I’m sure of, but being on stage and making people gasp laugh or scream is all I need in this life, said the entertainer, Ty Von Grimm, 23, formerly of Athens, but now living in Columbus.
Kazma Knights will host this summer evening of fun with returning local favorite drag artists Mystique Monroe, Freak and Miss Lady Dior!
The show is organized by the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance. Doors open at 8 p.m with the show at 9 p.m. $8 cover charge at the door.
During one of Freak’s many performances, this entertainer comes out on stage decked out like Morticia Addams of Addams Family fame.
“So the Addams family is a classic,” performer said. “For a lot of people it’s the gateway to horror. And there’s nothing more punk than a family that slays and slashes, and butchers together.”
And yes, Freak’s opening number’s theme song comes from that awesome television show that taught a generation or two that’s its OK to be different as you as you own it and you are fabulous!
“I take classic horror and pop icons and make mixes based off of each other. It’s really easy and an extra step I do for my character that I think makes the world of a difference!”
Since getting hooked on performing about a year ago, Freak has performed in many venues including The Eclipse Company Store at The Plains, the Union in Athens, My Way in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Evolve in Huntington, West Virginia, and the Mad Hatter in Beckley, West Virginia.
“I started performing about a year ago around Halloween. I was booked and took a break for a while and started back up this year!” said Freak, a clerk at Sheetz in Columbus. “I did make-up first and performing is just natural for me. Since my birth in 1666, I’ve been a drama queen!”
Yep, you read that right – it’s not just in Rob Zombie songs that the dead come back to life.
“I’m doing great! Well, as great as a dead girl can be!” Freak said.
Freak – the name – is easy to remember.
“I had so many names before this but I needed something small, punchy, iconic, and easy for drunk adults to remember!”
Bold and proud, Freak admits that it can be a full-time job being completely drop dead stunningly gorgeous.
Make-up and preparation for a drag show is time consuming for professionals.
“It takes about 30 minutes for showering 30 for makeup and about 15 for clothes so about an hour and a half total hours!” Freak said.
Freak loves to perform in front an enthusiastic excited crowd and hopes area residents will come to The Eclipse on Aug. 6 to see some exciting entertainment.
“The best part is the people. Hands down. The love — the hate — the reactions. And the money!”
