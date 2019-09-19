On Monday, Sept. 16, a red chicken was first spotted waddling down the narrow roadway on Raymond Drive on Athens’ West Side – an area of the city of Athens that recently has experienced a perceived uptick in crime. A group joined together online and on the streets to try and address the fowl play.
“My next-door neighbor Dawn was the first to report about the hen,” said Heather Dota, a West-Sider for three years and a local graphic designer and receptionist. “(Dawn) apparently tried to capture it to no avail and was reaching out to the rest of the West Side for help, as well as a laugh. Little did we know the little hen would be wandering around the West Side for multiple days evading capture.”
As days went by, Dota and many others posted online updates and photos of hen sightings and of their failed, and often humorous, attempts at capturing the bird. “I reached out to friends to see if anyone wanted a chicken,” Dota said. After finding at least one re-home option, she went into action. “I decided then that I would take my shot at trying to wrangle said chicken.”
Armed with only gardening gloves and a flannel blanket, Dota scrambled into neighbors’ bushes and across yards. Others joined in the efforts, with various tools as well as their bare hands.
“My efforts in attempting to capture the chicken are more of a laugh than a success story,” Dota acknowledged on Wednesday evening.
Though it seemed to lighten the mood from recent online discussions about peeping toms, thefts and assaults, a renegade animal is still a concern for the city.
“Having a chicken running loose is illegal,” explained city Deputy Service-Safety Director Ron Lucas during on Wednesday.
According to Lucas, a West-Side resident had called to request assistance in capturing the animal, and first the Athens Police Department and then the Code Enforcement Office were called in. “Number 1, we’re trying to find the chicken. And, number 2, we’re trying to get the chicken to the rightful owner, and then possibly say, ‘Hey, you can’t have the chicken here’,” Lucas said.
The issue for Lucas and the city of Athens involves chicken coops and property lines. “Understand that chicken coops are legal, but they can’t be within 100 feet of a property line. I think that’s the confusion; I think people don’t understand where they can have them and where they can’t,” Lucas said.
On Wednesday, the “little hen,” as Dota dubbed it, was captured by a city Code Enforcement officer and secured in a cat carrier that Dota had on hand. After multiple homes had been offered up during the time the chicken was loose – even some outside the city – at last report, the hen has found a new home.
“My initial reaction of the chicken gave me a chuckle. I mean, it’s a random chicken wandering around the West Side,” Dota said. As a West-Sider, she has kept tabs on the neighborhood online discussions – good and bad. “I enjoy the random posts we share, and this is definitely one of them.”
