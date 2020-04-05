outdoor table mill street
While most of the typical spots for outdoor parties in OU's student neighborhoods have been eerily vacant during the pandemic, some small gatherings and parties have been taking place, with Athens Police shutting them down if they're too large.

 By Conor Morris

The Athens Police Department charged four OU students over the weekend for violating the Ohio Department of Health's "stay-at-home" order for hosting or otherwise attending parties on Mill Street and High Street in Athens.

The APD on Tuesday last week charged another Ohio University student with violating that order, which requires people to stay home in Ohio unless they are leaving for certain essential activities, and is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings to five the total number of people charged in Athens so far for violating that order.

Three OU students were charged on Friday afternoon for hosting two separate parties on Mill Street in Athens: Matthew J. Goepfert, of Rocky River, Ohio; Michael A. Townsley, of Cincinnati; and Alexa M. Sicilian (hometown not listed in the APD report). Meanwhile, another OU student, David Anthony Pavlik, of Strongsville, was charged on Saturday afternoon after APD officers responded to a "nuisance party" on North High Street.

According to two APD incident reports sent on Friday night, the APD responded to two separate reports of "nuisance parties" on Mill Street in Athens on Friday afternoon, one at around 4 p.m. and another at around 5:15 p.m. Goepfert and Townsley were charged by the APD after officers responded to the first party; Sicilian was charged by the APD after officers responded to the second.

Around midday on Friday, several college-aged men were sitting around an outdoor table in front of the rental at 89 Mill St., the same place where the two men were arrested a few hours later. The NEWS coincidentally used a photo of that table and chairs, empty at the time, to illustrate a story about the first arrest last Tuesday, even though that happened at a different location. That's the same photo illustrating this story.

WOUB Public Media in Athens quoted Goepfert in a story Saturday as saying he didn't think he and his friends were doing anything wrong.

"There were exactly 10 people sitting outside in front of the house," he told WOUB. "We didn’t think we were doing anything wrong or in violation of any code. We were just trying to enjoy the nice weather.”

Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle confirmed last Monday that police officers had to shut down “several house parties” over the prior weekend that were in violation of the ODH directive. It was no surprise to him given the warm weather, Pyle said, and those people were just given warnings.

However, Pyle on Monday said he intended to issue a directive to his staff requesting that they increase their patrols for any such parties in the future, and “issue citations” where appropriate.

“We have issued sufficient warnings in my opinion,” Pyle said.

All four students charged over the weekend are OU students, an OU spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

The ODH "stay-at-home" order prohibits all public and private gatherings "occurring outside a single household or living unit" that are not conducted for an essential purpose as outlined in the order.

People found to have violated that order face a second-degree misdemeanor charge, with a potential penalty of a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.

The legal authority for these arrests is included in Department of Health Director Amy Acton's amended Stay at Home order of April 2. The enforcement section of that order reads: "This order may be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Ohio law. Specifically, pursuant to ORC 3701.352, 'no person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopt or any order the director or department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic, or bioterrorism event.'"

The order authorizes enforcement by local and state law enforcement and government and health officials.

