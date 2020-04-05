The Athens Police Department charged four OU students over the weekend for violating the Ohio Department of Health's "stay-at-home" order for hosting or otherwise attending parties on Mill Street and High Street in Athens.
The APD on Tuesday last week charged another Ohio University student with violating that order, which requires people to stay home in Ohio unless they are leaving for certain essential activities, and is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings to five the total number of people charged in Athens so far for violating that order.
Three OU students were charged on Friday afternoon for hosting two separate parties on Mill Street in Athens: Matthew J. Goepfert, of Rocky River, Ohio; Michael A. Townsley, of Cincinnati; and Alexa M. Sicilian (hometown not listed in the APD report). Meanwhile, another OU student, David Anthony Pavlik, of Strongsville, was charged on Saturday afternoon after APD officers responded to a "nuisance party" on North High Street.
According to two APD incident reports sent on Friday night, the APD responded to two separate reports of "nuisance parties" on Mill Street in Athens on Friday afternoon, one at around 4 p.m. and another at around 5:15 p.m. Goepfert and Townsley were charged by the APD after officers responded to the first party; Sicilian was charged by the APD after officers responded to the second.
Around midday on Friday, several college-aged men were sitting around an outdoor table in front of the rental at 89 Mill St., the same place where the two men were arrested a few hours later. The NEWS coincidentally used a photo of that table and chairs, empty at the time, to illustrate a story about the first arrest last Tuesday, even though that happened at a different location. That's the same photo illustrating this story.
WOUB Public Media in Athens quoted Goepfert in a story Saturday as saying he didn't think he and his friends were doing anything wrong.
"There were exactly 10 people sitting outside in front of the house," he told WOUB. "We didn’t think we were doing anything wrong or in violation of any code. We were just trying to enjoy the nice weather.”
Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle confirmed last Monday that police officers had to shut down “several house parties” over the prior weekend that were in violation of the ODH directive. It was no surprise to him given the warm weather, Pyle said, and those people were just given warnings.
However, Pyle on Monday said he intended to issue a directive to his staff requesting that they increase their patrols for any such parties in the future, and “issue citations” where appropriate.
“We have issued sufficient warnings in my opinion,” Pyle said.
All four students charged over the weekend are OU students, an OU spokesperson confirmed Sunday.
The ODH "stay-at-home" order prohibits all public and private gatherings "occurring outside a single household or living unit" that are not conducted for an essential purpose as outlined in the order.
People found to have violated that order face a second-degree misdemeanor charge, with a potential penalty of a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.
The legal authority for these arrests is included in Department of Health Director Amy Acton's amended Stay at Home order of April 2. The enforcement section of that order reads: "This order may be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Ohio law. Specifically, pursuant to ORC 3701.352, 'no person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopt or any order the director or department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic, or bioterrorism event.'"
The order authorizes enforcement by local and state law enforcement and government and health officials.
You can be cited under 3701.352, Ohio Revised Code, which stated, "No person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopts or any order the director or department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic, or bioterrorism event."
Also students cited can be subject to Ohio Community Standards violations including probation and/or dismissal.
This order is vague and capricious and would not stand constitutional scrutiny. I would plead not guilty and required at the state prove his position legally.
I am not an attorney however, I have written law and I do understand the law. In many cases I recommend to my friends that if they receive a traffic citation or a minor criminal citation to always plead not guilty. In most cases the violation code will be listed on the citation and you can look the violation up either in a law library or on your computer. Look at the elements of the law to determine if in fact you did violate the law. Perhaps the officer will be sick on your court date or on vacation or on another assignment. The prosecutor may offer to reduce the charges. Make a motion to the court that the charge against you be dismissed. Require the state to prove that you did indeed violate the law and in this particular case your violation is.highly questionable. Whenever you plead not guilty you begin to cost ‘the system” money.
Agreed. Did any of our elected representatives pass this law? Is this stay at home law codified in anyway so we can read the actual law in the associated punishments. I was unable to bring up redray’s link but this clearly does seem like an illegal directive.
Here's a factoid site about Ohio's "stay at home" "LAW". It has a lot of useful information but is completely devoid of any reference to any criminal punishment for violating the "LAW".
https://www.wcpo.com/news/government/state-government/ohio-state-government-news/ohio-is-under-a-shelter-in-place-order-what-does-this-mean-for-me
Took my dog for a walk down at the west end ball park today. Near a shelter house that is wrapped in yellow caution tape a group of women were sitting in chairs in a large circle having a meeting. Everybody was sitting 6 feet apart. Didn't see no cops arresting anyone there. Must be an age difference thing. Or maybe the six foot distance thing made it legal. At any rate, the husbands were all sitting in a clump over by the cars. No social distancing there but no cops either.
Fascism: Everybody's doing it!
Is a “stay-at-home order” a law? Are the police acting out of fiat? Arresting people for sitting outside on a sunny day seems a little draconian. I might suggest that fresh air, sunshine, and reasonable social interaction contribute to individual and social health. (If the arrested individuals were acting like drunken OU students partying as if were Spring Break, then OK: arrest them.) At some point, common-sense is going to have to be factored into coronavirus mitigation efforts.
