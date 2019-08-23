An Athens County judge sentenced a former Ohio University business professor to five years of community-control probation Friday after he took a plea deal in which dozens of child pornography charges against him were dropped.
Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy sentenced Amol Kharabe, 45, to the five years of community control and a stipulation to spend 180 days in Alvis House after Kharabe was convicted of a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence; a fifth-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, and a fourth-degree felony count of unauthorized use of property.
An Athens County grand jury indicted Kharabe in January 2014 on nine second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count each of pandering obscenity and possessing criminal tools. A superseding indictment filed that year brought that total up to roughly 20 total child pornography counts. He was indicted again in late 2015 on a fifth-degree felony count of receiving stolen property. He was indicted again in late 2016 on 40 more child pornography counts (each of the child pornography charges in this case equate to a single image or video file that was downloaded, which accounts for the large number of charges).
However, every single child pornography charge was dropped as a result of the plea agreement, according to a release from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office issued Friday afternoon.
"Kharabe, while a professor at Ohio University, was found to be in possession of images depicting child pornography and was originally indicted for Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor," county Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in the release. "The state agreed to non-sex offenses due to the files only being partially downloaded and Kharabe needing to travel internationally for his sick minor child, but (the state) felt his actions still warranted a prison sentence.”
Blackburn in the release explained that the state requested that Kharabe be sentenced to four years in prison, while Kharabe's attorney, Sam Shamansky of Columbus, asked for Kharabe to be placed on community-control probation. Judge McCarthy ended up giving Kharabe the latter sentence.
The NEWS has reported that in September 2013, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Ohio University Police, who in turn contacted the Athens Police Department regarding an IP address operating on OU’s network that had downloaded pornographic material involving minors.
An affidavit previously obtained by The NEWS states that investigators traced the IP address back to an apartment at the University Courtyard complex off of Richland Avenue. Investigators found the four-bedroom apartment to be leased by the OU College of Business for visiting professors, one of whom was Kharabe. After the execution of a search warrant, Kharabe was later arrested and charged in the case.
Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zach Saunders said Friday that the charges Kharabe was convicted of relate to him using the computer of a "former employer" to look up the alleged child pornography files, and him attempting to delete some of those files.
However, Saunders said that an issue arose in the case against Kharabe as to whether or not he could actually view the files
"When he was alleged to have downloaded the child pornography, they weren't complete files... that may or may not have been viewable," Saunders said.
Saunders cited "a lot of abnormalities in this case that you don't normally see," although he declined to elaborate on those issues. The case lasted a long time, additionally, in part because "there was a need to get additional experts," a need for additional investigation, and multiple motions to suppress evidence that needed to be worked through.
