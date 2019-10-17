Hocking College issued a statement expressing sadness at the death Wednesday, Oct. 16, of college founder and longtime President John Light.

Dr. Light served as Hocking College’s president from the college’s beginning in 1967 to his departure in 2009. At the time, he was among the longest-serving college presidents in the U.S.

In the release from Hocking College, current President Betty Young said Light will be remembered for his vision and commitment to the college.

“Dr. Light grew Hocking College from a start-up to the successful two-year, residential college it is today,” she said. “He taught in the graduate program at Ohio University where I was honored to learn from him. His vision and commitment to creating an entrepreneurial mindset at Hocking College is not only part of his legacy, but something that continues to be a focus on our campus to this day.”

The release said that the college’s“thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Details of Dr. Light’s death and any planned services had not been released as of midday on Thursday. His daughter posted a statement about his death from her mother and Light’s wife, Roxanne DuVivier, on Facebook Wednesday evening.

