Parents worried about their kids not getting enough to eat during the unexpected two week closing of the Athens City School District have a number of options for obtaining food, according to a news release.
Lutheran Social Services is having its regular give-away Thursday (March 12) at The Plains United Methodist Church at 3 North Plains Road. The food pantry will be open from noon until 2 p.m. Registration is required prior to the event. Call 877-704-3663.
Also, the Athens City School District food pantry will be open as usual on the third Wednesday of the month (March 18) from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Chauncey Preschool in Chauncey. Low-income and needy families in the Athens City School District and local community are eligible to come and collect food.
Other meal sources are the Athens Church of Christ, Athens First United Methodist Church, United Campus Ministry, The Plains United Methodist Church, and Friends and Neighbors Community Food Pantry.
Information on these and other food programs can be found at www.211athenscounty.org .
