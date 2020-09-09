The long-awaited grand opening for the Athens Menards location is just days away, the company announced Wednesday.
The home improvement giant will open its Athens store, located at 2009 E. State St., on Monday, Sept. 14 after indefinitely delaying its opening in July because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
The store began construction in spring 2019 and was originally supposed to open in spring 2020, a company spokesperson said.
“We are thankful that the people in Athens have been so positive and welcoming,” Athens Menards General Manager Darren Miller said in a statement. “We have a hardworking team of great employees who are eager to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson previously said in an interview with The Post that Menards would bring roughly 100 new jobs to the area. The store is still hiring for several positions, including cashiers and manager trainees, according to its website.
A Menards spokesperson declined to say exactly how many jobs the Athens location has created.
State records show the estimated cost for the main store was $6.45 million, while the cost estimate for a lumber storage building was $950,000, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
Menard Inc. has 305 stores in 14 states located primarily across the Midwest.
