After the Athens News published a story about the county engineer's volume of road complaints, County Engineer Jeff Maiden asked to add this clarification to set the record straight.
The public records inquiry sought to view road complaints or service requests filed between Jan. 1 and May 31. To view this document, see the online version of this story published July 19.
Maiden provided additional information about an incident that occurred Jan. 10 when Jason McDaniel called the engineer’s office to report mud and logs on Hebbardsville Road.
When the engineer’s office met with McDaniel, they asked him to put gravel on the driveway entrance for a firewood business.
“There were dozens of logs stacked there and was tracking significant mud onto the road. He got angry and walked away and refused to cooperate,” the report said. “Maiden went to the site with Mike Sheets (superintendent for Athens County Engineer’s Office) in hopes of meeting with the landowner. Mike plowed the mud off the road several times. Consideration was given to calling the sheriff/ prosecutor, but weather improved and the situation got better.”
After reading the Athens News’ story, Maiden was able to dig deeper into the matter to reveal more about this incident. Anyway, further inquiry from the Engineer’s Office revealed that it was not McDaniel who got angry, but someone else from another company.
To be fair to Maiden, the county engineer’s office quickly compiled 197 pages of service complaints handled over a six-month period — a Herculean task given the volume of the subject matter. Engineer’s Office deserves much credit for providing this information.
Here is the email from the County Engineer's Office:
When the Engineer’s Office met with McDaniel, they asked him to put gravel on the driveway entrance for a firewood business, per the Engineer's Office. Mr. McDaniel filed the service request through an email but was not the man who got angry and walked away. When Mike Sheets and Brandon Williams went to the site to talk to the man selling the firewood and asked him to do two things:
(1) move the pile of logs away from the edge of the road
(2) put gravel at the entrance of his business where the access road abuts the county road
The man walked away and angrily refused to cooperate and would not give his name. Mike and Brandon cleaned the mud off the road. WE researched the name of the business at the S.O.S. website and it was “Ohio Forest By-Products, LLC” and the business was registered to a man named Jarrett M. Bright of Wooster, Ohio. We checked the Athens Co. G.I.S. records and the landowner was Kenneth Stalnaker, 2223 Worthington Wood Blvd., Powell, Ohio 43065. We never were able to determine who the man was that was encountered at the site that walked away so angrily. I went out there with Mike Sheets to meet with him and talk to him, but he was not there on the two occasions that I went there with Mike. Mike plowed the mud off the road with his truck and it eventually became a non-issue. Sorry for the confusion on that record. You can see the enormous amount of time that was spent by myself, Mike Sheets, and Brandon Williams in trying to resolve one SERVICE REQUEST about mud on the road.
