For the first time, Athens County is offering a Unified Basketball League at the Athens Community Center. Interested participates can sign up between Jan. 6 and March 8.

A Unified Basketball League involves participants with and without disabilities playing together on the same team. This league is a product of a collaboration between the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Office of Integrate Athens, the Athens Community Center, and Ohio University’s Patton College of Education, according to a news release. Its creation follows the principle that training and playing together is a quick and easy way to build friendships and understanding. 

“This is one of my favorite things the ACBDD and Integrate Athens have been working on,” Kevin Davis, ACBDD’s superintendent, said in the release. “This has the potential of doing great things for our community.”

The league runs from March 17 through April 16. Games will be either at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the Athens Community Center gym. The league is open to anyone 16 years of age or older of all abilities. The fee is $20 per person.

“We were eager to see something like this take off, and we were thrilled to learn the Athens Community Center embraced this idea so quickly,” Autumn Brown, director of ACBDD’s Office of Integrate Athens, said in the release.

For more information, contact the Athens Community Center by calling 740-592-3325. Registration can be completed online by visiting apm.activecommunities.com/athensrec.

